Sept 26 -
Overview
-- We equalize our ratings on Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES), a fund dedicated to the amortization of France's social security
debt, with the sovereign ratings on France.
-- We consider CADES to be a government-related entity and we believe
there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the French state would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CADES in the event of financial
distress.
-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings on CADES.
-- The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our
expectation that CADES will retain its integral link with and critical role to
the French state.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Caisse d'Amortissement
de la Dette Sociale (CADES). The outlook is negative.
Rationale
We equalize our ratings on CADES, a fund dedicated to the amortization of
France's social security debt, with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of
France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited). This reflects our view that there is
an "almost certain" likelihood that the French state would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary financial support to CADES if needed. That said, we
currently view financial distress at CADES as very unlikely.