(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

Overview

-- We equalize our ratings on Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES), a fund dedicated to the amortization of France's social security debt, with the sovereign ratings on France.

-- We consider CADES to be a government-related entity and we believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CADES in the event of financial distress.

-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings on CADES.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our expectation that CADES will retain its integral link with and critical role to the French state.

Rating Action

On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

We equalize our ratings on CADES, a fund dedicated to the amortization of France's social security debt, with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited). This reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support to CADES if needed. That said, we currently view financial distress at CADES as very unlikely.