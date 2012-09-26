Sept 26 -

Summary analysis -- Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. ----------------- 26-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

19-Nov-2008 NR/-- NR/--

08-Sep-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Cleveland-based mining and natural resources company Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. These assessments reflect the company's good domestic market position in the North American iron ore market, high barriers to entry, and significant cash flow generating ability throughout a cycle. However, our rating also incorporates the highly cyclical nature of the iron ore business (given the company's exposure to the volatile steel industry), Cliffs' significant customer concentration, and the company's relatively high cost structure.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 operating performance to be down from 2011 levels because of lower iron ore prices. A modest slowdown in Chinese growth has led to a decrease in iron ore imports and has pressured iron ore prices. As a result, we expect EBITDA of between $1.8 billion and $2.0 billion, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA between 2x and 3x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt in excess of 30%. If low iron ore prices persist into 2013, we believe Cliffs will maintain adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of between 2x and 3x because the company typically has multiyear supply agreements with its customers, which limits the amount of price increase or decrease in any given year. We consider these metrics to be in line with the current rating, given the company's satisfactory business risk profile. In addition, the company's strong liquidity provides support for the rating.