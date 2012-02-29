(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - The devastating floods in Thailand late last year could mean much larger losses for Asia insurers than early indicators suggested, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The rating agency estimates the current gross losses for insurers at about US$16 billion-US$18 billion. In a report, titled Thai Floods Dampen Asian Insurers' Earnings And Capitalization," Standard & Poor's also suggests that the higher-than-estimated losses could lead to negative rating actions on insurers in the region.

Insurers and reinsurers' earnings announcements over the past few months have given a better picture of the possible extent of the losses. On-the-ground assessments by loss adjustment teams have led some insurers to raise their net loss estimates, in some cases by up to three times the initial estimate.

"Our outlook for the insurance industry in Thailand remains negative, reflecting our expectation of significantly lower earnings and possibly weaker capitalization among affected insurers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Connie Wong. "Some companies may have sufficient reinsurance protection for ultimate losses or external sources for capital. However, overall we expect the Thai insurance sector to report bottom-line losses."

The report says that insurance losses have been so high in the Thai insurance industry that it has changed Standard & Poor's opinion on those markets being catastrophe-remote.

"We expect the terms and conditions on catastrophe reinsurance to continue to tighten and catastrophe reinsurance capacity to remain tight, with reinsurance pricing on catastrophe perils increasing significantly. However, we expect the underlying pricing for the non-catastrophe business to remain competitive and offset the overall upward pricing trend, especially in the Thai market," said Ms. Wong.

Standard & Poor's estimates accumulated gross losses for the big three Japanese insurance groups at JPY920 billion (US$11.9 billion) with net losses of JPY447 billion (US$5.8 billion). The big three are: Tokio Marine Group; MS&AD Insurance Group; and NKSJ Group. We believe that flood losses constitute more than two-thirds of the absolute loss because key losses have been from industrial parks, which have significant Japanese investment. Consequently, Japanese insurers have been hard hit despite their strong financial profiles.

The report notes that small regional reinsurers and local insurers would suffer the most if ultimate net losses are larger relative to capitalization. Losses of both local insurers and regional reinsurers could escalate sharply once their reinsurance protection is exhausted. While regional insurers and reinsurers will bear most of the Thai flood-related losses, global reinsurers will inevitably pick up some of these losses through their exposure to regional players. Nevertheless, global reinsurers' strong capitalization and reinsurance or retrocessional cover should enable them to absorb these losses.