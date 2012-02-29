(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp. -------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 865613
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), Japan's major general trading company,
maintains a solid business franchise abroad and in Japan. This is backed by a
strong relationship with Sumitomo group companies. The company's business
portfolio is more diversified than those of its peers and less dependent on
the resource-related or energy segments. Revenue sources are also
geographically diversified, with a large share derived from overseas markets,
mainly North America and Asia. Sumitomo's nonresource businesses, which are
mainly steel products, media, auto financing, and independent power producer
(IPP) businesses, make its earnings base much stronger than those of its
peers. On the other hand, Sumitomo's concentration risk in large exposures is
increasing due to increased investments in large-scale projects.
Sumitomo has been able to secure stable earnings, supported by a strong and
well-balanced business franchise. Despite difficult business conditions in
fiscal 2009 (ended in March 31, 2010), Sumitomo maintained net profits in all
of its business segments. In fiscal 2011 (from April to December), the company
posted a consolidated net profit of JPY219.1 billion, marking a 22% year-on-year
increase. This was backed by high commodities prices and stable profit
contributions from the media and lifestyle businesses.