(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - The increasingly aggressive bidding process in which Indian developers are paying annual premiums to win highway development contracts could impair the credit quality of the projects' debt. In many cases, the wide gap between the winning bid and the second-highest bid or the median level of bids could be the result of overly optimistic assumptions and may even end up as a winner's curse, Fitch Ratings believes.

Developers earn revenue from these construction projects by collecting tolls. However, the absence of reliable operating traffic history means they are bidding based on revenue forecasts derived from sample traffic studies conducted over a limited period. This aggressive bidding may turn out to be unjustified if traffic levels fall short of sponsor expectations.

We believe that most of India's highway projects, which are predominantly lane expansion schemes, have long-term economic capacity to retire debt over the life of the concession (usually 20-25 years, and in some cases extending up to 30 years). A huge deficiency in India's road infrastructure network points to a pressing need for sizeable investment in the sector. However, in terms of making timely debt service payments, the medium term (8-12 years) nature of the bank debt used to finance these projects makes cash flow vulnerable to even moderate stresses on revenue or other variables such as interest rates. The premiums paid to the grantor act to increase operating leverage and hence vulnerability to stress.

In our view, two factors explain the exuberant bidding. Firstly, the lucrative construction contracts encourage a short term focus by the sponsor - most projects are built through engineering, procurement and construction contracts awarded to in-house construction companies - at the expense of the project's longer term credit quality. Second is the easy availability of bank finance (based on strong relationships with banks) even if a project's gearing levels are high and financial structures weak. But traffic underperformance can weigh on a project's economics, particularly since the financing is legally structured on a non-recourse basis. We have, however, seen numerous instances of sponsors extending extraordinary and non-contractual support to such projects.

Bank loans to the road sector jumped from INR260bn in April 2007 to INR1,090bn in December 2011 but still formed a modest 2.7% of total loans. We factor in a rising trend of restructured stressed assets, particularly from infrastructure loans, in its outlook for Indian banks in 2012.

It has been reported that the federal government-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'FitchAAA(ind)'/Stable) has been offered premiums for at least 23 of the 35 projects it has offered since 1 April 2011. NHAI is likely to award tenders for 7,300 kilometre-lanes of highways in the fiscal year to the end of March 2012 and a further 9,000 kilometres in the following fiscal year..