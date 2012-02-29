(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- EDP - Energias de Portugal S.A. --------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Portugal

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Feb-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

28-Mar-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Jul-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR12.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/13/1999: sr

unsecd BB+ 01-Feb-2012

US$1.5 bil sr unsecd bank ln due 07/31/2014 BB+ 01-Feb-2012

EUR925 mil sr unsecd bank ln due 04/29/2013 BB+ 01-Feb-2012

EUR1.6 bil fltg rate bank ln due 03/05/2012 BB+ 01-Feb-2012

EUR2 mil var rate RCF bank ln due 11/03/2015 BB+ 01-Feb-2012

EUR12.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/13/1999: S-T

debt B 01-Feb-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil B 01-Feb-2012

Rationale

The ratings on the Portuguese utility EDP - Energias de Portugal S.A. (EDP) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The 'BB+' long-term rating on EDP is one notch higher than the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Portugal, which is generally the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a nonsovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the eurozone) under our criteria. This is because we assess EDP as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and EDP's concentration of revenues in Portugal that will continue to exceed 40% of its revenues over the medium term, in our view.