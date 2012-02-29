Feb 29 -
Summary analysis -- Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.
-------------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 98871W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China-based real estate developer Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the
company's small operating scale and high geographic and project concentration. In addition,
Yuzhou's limited track record in new markets raises the execution risks of projects outside
Xiamen. The company's leading market position in Xiamen, low-cost and expanded land bank, and
above-average profitability compared to that of similarly rated peers tempers the above
weaknesses.