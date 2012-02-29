Feb 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- Despite a loss on a property sale that will constrain the J-REIT's net
income for the fiscal term ending Feb. 29, 2012, we expect this to have a
limited impact on the J-REIT's credit standing, given our view that the
decline in net income will be temporary.
-- Newly acquired properties buttress the earnings of JRF's portfolio,
which generates generally stable cash flow, despite weak profitability at some
retail properties. The performance of these newly acquired properties also
underpins JRF's continued weak financial standing, although we expect the
J-REIT to take a few years to improve its financial measures, such as its debt
and interest coverage ratios.
-- JRF has the largest asset portfolio among listed J-REITs focusing on
retail properties.
-- We have affirmed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on
JRF. The outlook remains stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said that it has affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings and its 'A-1' short-term credit rating on Japan Retail Fund Investment
Corp. (JRF). The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating remains
stable.