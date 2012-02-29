(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- Several Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte) in Germany have found certain
administration fee (Bearbeitungsgebuhr) clauses used by some consumer lenders to be
unenforceable.
-- We understand these rulings only bind such lenders and their loan documentation, but
could have a broader impact on loan administration fees imposed by other lenders, in particular
if confirmed by the Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof).
-- We do not currently envisage any immediate change to our rating assumptions for German
securitizations of auto and consumer loans that contain administration fee clauses. However, we
will continue to observe developments and may revisit our assumptions in this respect, in
particular as a result of a future Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof) ruling.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is reviewing the possible effect on securitizations of
several rulings by German Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte, or OLG) dealing with the
validity of clauses in loan documentations that oblige the borrower to pay certain
administration fees to the lender. Most recently, the OLG in Celle ruled on Oct. 13, 2011 that
the administration fee clause contained in the loan agreement presented to the court is
unenforceable based on German Civil Code rules regarding the enforceability of standard terms
and conditions. The OLG in Celle departed from an earlier judgment in which it had concluded
differently, and reached a decision consistent with those reached by other OLGs in similar
cases.
We understand that charging some form of a loan administration fee to borrowers is a fairly
common practice among consumer lenders active in Germany, and that many of the loan agreements
securitized in auto and consumer loan transactions that we rate contain administration fee
clauses. If such clauses were held to be unenforceable, either in specific cases or through a
general ruling of the Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichsthof, or BGH), the relevant borrowers
could be entitled to refuse future payments toward administration fees as well as reclaim, or
set-off against their other loan payment obligations, payments already made in respect of these
fees. This, in turn, could ultimately reduce the cash flows available to the rated transactions.
We further understand that, in the absence of a ruling by the BGH, the OLG rulings are
binding only on the lenders that were parties to the relevant court proceedings and the specific
clauses in their loan documentation, and are not binding on other lenders, such as the
originators in the transaction that we rate, or other German courts. We also understand that an
appeal to the BGH may be pending in one of the cases, and that the BGH might thus express itself
on the matter sometime this year.
We have collected the views of several large German consumer loan originators on the likely
effect of the rulings on the loan agreements used in their own lending practice. Most lenders
expressed their belief that, in the absence of a BGH ruling, the rulings do not affect the
validity of the administration fee clauses included in their agreements--mostly because of a
different, and in their view, more transparent display of the fee amounts in the main body of
the agreement (in the OLG cases the fees were, we understand, contained in separate general
terms and conditions). Still, some originators have also indicated that they would change the
way in which they charge such fees or that they would stop charging any such fees altogether.
We believe that the recent OLG rulings have generally increased the possibility that courts
might hold the administration fee clauses in loan agreements of other lenders, including those
securitized in transactions that we rate, to be unenforceable. However, originators are
typically obliged under the terms of their transaction documents, to compensate the
special-purpose entity (SPE) of the securitization to the extent sold loan receivables are
reduced through borrower set-off or do not exist due to the loan agreements being unenforceable.
The SPE's corresponding claim against the originator may or may not be backed by a set-off
reserve or other mitigants.
Based on our current assessment of the legal situation and the specific setup of the
affected transactions that we rate, we consider our rating stresses for these transactions to
remain adequate and we see no need for an adjustment at this point. However, we will continue to
observe developments in this area, such as a future BGH ruling, any future court cases that may
involve specific originators, and the further mitigants that originators may then decide to put
in place in their transactions. We may re-evaluate our ratings following our assessment of any
such new information. Until then, we do not expect any immediate effect on our outstanding
ratings on German auto and consumer loan securitizations.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008
-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000