Sept 27 -
Overview
-- Sunac's growing operating scale and strong sales execution should
offset its higher leverage over the next 12 months, in our opinion.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the
China-based property developer and lowering the long-term Greater China
regional scale rating on Sunac to 'cnBB' to draw it in line with the negative
rating outlook.
-- We are removing the ratings on Sunac from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of Sunac's aggressive
debt-funded expansion and the liquidity pressure the company will likely face
in the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Sunac
China Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the long-term
Greater China regional scale rating on Sunac to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' to draw it
in line with the negative rating outlook. We removed all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on June 26,
2012.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating to reflect our view that Sunac is likely to maintain
its good sales execution over the next 12 months. This should lead to stronger
revenue recognition and EBITDA that would create a buffer for the company's
high leverage. We view Sunac's business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define those terms.
Sunac is likely to maintain its sales momentum over the next year despite
market uncertainty, in our opinion. The company's property sales grew 70.8%
year over year to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 16.24 billion in the first eight
months of 2012. Sales were 54.1% of Sunac's upwardly revised full-year target.
The company's operating scale has become larger than that of most similarly
rated peers following several large acquisitions earlier this year. Sunac has
25 projects available for sale in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, and
Jiangsu province in the second half of 2012. The company will not financially
consolidate five of these projects because its shareholding is no more than
50% in these projects.
We expect Sunac to maintain its aggressive expansion and growth appetite over
the next two years. The company's corporate structure could become more
complex during this time because it does not consolidate some of the projects.
We expect substantial cash flow movements between Sunac and these entities.
However, timely disclosure of information could become a risk factor.
In our base-case scenario, Sunac's total debt is likely to grow substantially
in the second half of 2012, including the consolidation of debt from acquired
projects. The company's good sales execution leaves some buffer for debt to
increase, and we don't expect its leverage to deteriorate materially in 2012.
At the same time, Sunac's gross margin is likely to be stable, at slightly
above 30%. We expect the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest
coverage to both be 3x-4x in 2012, similar to that in 2011 and comparable to
those of similarly rated peers. The company's revenues could increase by over
80% year over year in 2012, reflecting a recognition of its significantly
increased contract sales during 2011-2012.
Liquidity
Sunac's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. We
estimate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its liquidity uses
by about 1x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the
following factors and assumptions:
-- In our base-case scenario, we expect Sunac's consolidated contract
sales to be RMB20 billion-RMB22 billion in 2012.
-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has unrestricted cash of RMB2.64
billion against short-term debt of RMB3.29 billion due in 2012.
-- Payable land premiums and acquisition payments total RMB4 billion in
the second half of 2012.
-- We have not considered the possibility that Sunac will sell its
assets, such as investment properties or land, or that it will refinance its
debt.
-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction
and new land acquisitions.
We understand that Sunac has undrawn and uncommitted banking facilities of
RMB8.6 billion as of June 30, 2012. Nevertheless, in our view, the facilities
require case-by-case approval and may not provide timely liquidity support.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Sunac's business expansion
will remain aggressive and that its liquidity could come under pressure in the
next 12 months if sales slip. Larger-than-expected acquisitions that entail
significant debt funding and assumption of project debt will put pressure on
liquidity.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Sunac's borrowings are significantly more than
we expect without strong property sales performance to offset the higher debt,
such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 5x or EBITDA interest coverage
is less than 3x; or (2) the company's property sales, including newly acquired
projects, are materially below our expectations.
We could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Sunac's management demonstrates
a somewhat disciplined financial management as it pursues growth; (2) the
company's contract sales remain good amid a market correction, including in
its newly acquired projects; and (3) its liquidity materially improves.
