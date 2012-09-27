(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC Aviation Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation)
proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued
under the company's USD2bn euro medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company, and will rank
equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's view of a very high
probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent,
Bank of China Limited (BOC; 'A'/Stable). Any perceived changes in BOC's
propensity and ability to provide support would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and
hence the issue rating.
Proceeds from the maiden senior notes would be used for the company's new
capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Rates
BOC Aviation 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 25 June 2012, and BOC Aviation's full
rating report, dated 13 September 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.