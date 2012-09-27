(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - The benefits of the debt restructuring authorised by the Indian government for the
beleaguered Indian state electricity boards will depend on important conditions being met, Fitch
Ratings says. In principle, the restructuring should allow the boards to upgrade their
infrastructure, curtail inefficiencies and improve their operating performance
and credit profile - particularly for the utilities of the five Indian states
which account for bulk of the problem. We expect banks to benefit too because of
their exposure at every level of the power sector value chain.
The previous restructuring of the SEBs in 2001 sets a discouraging precedent, as
political reluctance to allow tariff increases and reductions in power subsidies
(eg, for agriculture) largely prevented the successful implementation of reform
measures by the utilities. In certain cases, states' own weak fiscal position
was an added constraint as subsidies provided were far lower than what should
have been realised.
We understand that the bonds issued during that restructuring are being paid on
time. However, the resurgence of the problem nearly a decade later and in a
greater magnitude indicates that the solution lies in restoring the financial
viability of the distribution companies. In turn, a more financially conducive
power framework should lead to a long-term improvement in credit profiles of the
respective states.
We estimate that the banking sector's exposure to SEBs is around 3% of total
system loans, although bank disclosure of this data is limited. Most funding is
working-capital loans, so the most immediate effect of the reform will be to
turn these short-term loans in to three-year balloon loans. It is not yet known
whether banks will write down the net present value of these loans to reflect
the longer maturities.
Short-term benefits should be felt relatively quickly. We think that the largest
benefit for the banks will be that the state governments will convert all their
loans to SEBs into equity and will also clear all their dues before the end of
this year. This should improve the credit profile of the entire supply chain,
mainly power producers which had been facing difficulties due to ballooning
receivables from SEBs. Without this, other areas of power generation might also
have had to be restructured.
However, the long-term benefits will only materialise if the SEBs meet their
milestones on tariff rises and reducing the large operational inefficiencies
that lie at the core of the problem. In light of the political sensitivity of
the issue, strong political will across the various state governments will be
needed to achieve meaningful reform. Banks are also likely to play a role in
keeping the reforms on track, because they may be asked to fund more SEB
infrastructure improvements in the future. Tight monitoring of the progress
being made by SEBs as per restructuring plan would ensure to a greater degree
that incremental exposure is taken on an improving credit profile.
This is particularly important for medium-size to small banks where
concentration on SEBs is relatively high compared with the large government
banks that benefit from a better loan diversity, higher capitalisation and
stronger funding. The Viability Ratings of banks with high concentration risk
are under pressure and could be downgraded if the increase in exposure to
stressed power sector assets is not matched by the resolution of structural
problems.
State governments will pick up half of the outstanding debt burden as of March
2012. This will eventually be swapped for long-dated state government bonds, but
in the meantime the state will pay the interest and principal on its share of
the debt. Banks will provide a three year moratorium on remaining principal
repayments, but will continue to receive timely interest payments from the state
utilities.