(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services examines the
progress of Nigeria's overhaul of its banking system (see "Strong Regulatory Action Proves Its
Worth For The Nigerian Banking System"). After more than two years of central bank support,
Nigeria's commercial banks are again engaging with the domestic economy. Nigeria now has fewer,
but larger, banks, with better corporate governance and regulatory oversight. In Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view, however, the sector needs a longer regulatory track record before
we stop considering corporate governance and regulatory oversight to be among its key risks.
In 2009, eight of the country's 24 banks had to be rescued after weak risk management and
corporate governance lapses caused nonperforming loans (NPLs) to rise to more than a third of
total loans across the banking system. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) responded
strongly, removing executive teams from failed banks, fully guaranteeing the interbank market,
and setting up the Asset Management Company of Nigeria to purchase a large proportion of
nonperforming loans from Nigerian banks. It also set up sizable intervention funds to support
credits to the real economy. Finally, it is facilitating a series of mergers between failed
banks and their stronger competitors.
As a result of the CBN's efforts, the industry and its regulation have improved
significantly. Fewer, larger institutions have emerged following a succession of mergers
triggered by the sharp rise in NPLs. In our opinion, risk management--particularly in
higher-risk lending such as foreign currency loans and retail--and access to low-cost funding
will be the key differentiators affecting banks' performance going forward.
In our view, long-term success for Nigerian banks will chiefly depend on them enhancing
their risk management, improving their governance, diversifying their loan portfolios, and
securing their funding profiles.