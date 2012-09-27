These factors are critical to maintaining Origin's credit quality given the company's 37.5% exposure to the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) joint ventures' A$23 billion coal seam gas (CSG)-to-liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Australian state of Queensland. The project consists of coal seam gas production, pipelines and two LNG trains with a nameplate capacity of 4.5 million tons per annum (mtpa). Origin has stated it intends to dilute its stake to 30%. Nevertheless, we believe Origin will support this project in the face of any financial difficulties, such as cost overruns or construction delays, because of the size of Origin's interest in APLNG and potential transformational benefits to the company. Therefore, we will consolidate Origin's share of any drawn debt under APLNG's US$8.5 billion project finance facility into Origin's balance sheet on a pro rata basis.

Origin is inherently exposed to the competitive Australian electricity and gas retail market and, to a lesser extent, the country's volatile electricity wholesale market. Hence, the company's track record of prudently managing its exposure to price risk is important to credit stability. Origin is also exposed to the competitive segment of New Zealand's electricity and gas markets through its 53%-owned subsidiary Contact Energy Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2).

Origin has an electricity and gas retail market share of about 31%, which makes it the largest of Australia's big three integrated energy retailers. This places it ahead of AGL Energy Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) and TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--). In the longer term, the ensuing market consolidation from the 2011 New South Wales (NSW) energy privatization and Origin's increased scale are likely to provide upside potential to Origin's business risk profile. This upside, however, may be counter-balanced by Origin's increased exposure to the exploration and production sector.

Furthermore, near-term pressures exist on the core business, including declining retail energy demand potentially intensifying competition for customers and the emerging regulatory retail price uncertainty. Such factors, in our view, could adversely affect Origin's revenue growth and operating margins, thus clouding the growth outlook for the company. Moreover, these challenges are occurring at a time when Origin is integrating its NSW energy business. In particular, it is attempting to manage a smooth transfer of the retail business to its own platform; we note that the company has successfully transferred 2.2 million of its 4 million customers to its new platform in fiscal 2012. In addition, the company's financial flexibility is increasingly constrained due to its funding commitment to APLNG, particularly at the current 37.5% stake.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Origin is 'A-2'. As per our criteria, we view the company's liquidity as "strong", due to the present sizable cash levels and undrawn committed bank facilities of about A$4.2 billion at June 30, 2012. As the APLNG project progresses and Origin meets its obligations, we expect Origin's liquidity could transition down to "adequate" levels.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and undrawn bank lines (of more than 12 months' tenor), to exceed its uses by more than our expected minimum requirement of 1.5x over the next 12 months, and better than 1.0x for the following 24 months.

-- In the event of a 30% drop in EBITDA, net sources would remain positive and Origin would maintain compliance with its financial covenants.

Origin has limited near-term debt maturities until the first half of calendar 2013, when A$625 million in bank and capital markets facilities mature. We expect these to be refinanced from the A$625 million syndicated loan facility due to be completed this month. We expect the company will maintain a buffer of about A$1 billion in undrawn committed facilities to ensure the company is able to meet any capital call from APLNG and to support Origin's core business liquidity.

Outlook

If Origin is successful in achieving its sell-down in fiscal 2013 thereby reducing its immediate capital commitment to the project and supporting its financial metrics for the rating, including FFO to debt of more than 30% , we expect to revise the outlook to stable. In the absence of a sell-down, we consider that Origin's core energy business could be challenged to achieve sufficient cash flow growth to support financial metrics. This is especially so amid the current flat to negative growth in market demand and regulatory pressure on retail tariffs. We also see near-term competitive stress intensifying in New South Wales, as companies seek to solidify their market shares.

The negative outlook reflects our view that if Origin is unlikely to achieve the credit metrics we expect for the 'BBB+' rating, the long-term corporate credit rating on Origin may be lowered by one notch.