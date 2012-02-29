Feb 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our assessment of the remaining loans in Windermere XI CMBS indicates that they could all experience principal losses.

-- Based on this assessment, we have lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class D and E notes, which were already rated 'D (sf)'.

-- Windermere XI CMBS is currently backed by five loans secured on 34 properties across the U.K.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of Windermere XI CMBS PLC's notes (see list below).