(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
Overview
-- We recently lowered the long-term local currency sovereign rating on
Sri Lanka to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We also revised the outlook on our 'B+'
long-term foreign currency sovereign rating to stable from positive.
-- In line with the sovereign rating action, we are lowering our
long-term local currency rating on Sri Lanka Telecom to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The
outlook is stable.
-- We are also revising the outlook on the long-term foreign currency
rating on the company to stable from positive and affirming the 'B+' rating.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
local currency rating on Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The
outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised the outlook on the long-term
foreign currency rating to stable from positive, and affirmed the 'B+' rating.
Rationale
Our rating action on SLT reflects our action on the sovereign rating on Sri
Lanka (B+/Stable/B). This is because our local currency long-term sovereign
rating continues to constrain the local currency long-term corporate rating on
SLT. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'B+' for Sri Lanka
constrains the foreign currency long-term corporate rating on the company.
SLT's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb+' reflects the country and
macroeconomic risks of Sri Lanka, and the company's large capital expenditure
plans. SLT's strong cash flow protection measures and strong market position
temper these weaknesses. Also, based on our criteria for rating
government-related entities, we see a low likelihood of extraordinary
government support to SLT. Our view is based on our assessment of the
company's limited importance to, and limited link with, the Sri Lankan
government.
The government and its associated institutions own a little more than 50% of
SLT. Malaysia-based Global Telecommunications Holdings B.V., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Usaha Tegas Sdn. Bhd., holds a 45% stake.
Liquidity
Our assessment of SLT's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria.
We expect the company's sources of liquidity to be more than 1.2x its uses in
2012. We anticipate that SLT's net liquidity sources will remain positive even
if the company's EBITDA declines by 20%. The company does not have any
financial covenants.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, SLT's liquidity sources include: (1) cash and short-term
investments of Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) 11.8 billion; (2) unused credit
facilities of about LKR3 billion; (3) our projected funds from operations of
about LKR16 billion in the next 12 months; and (4) draw down of the balance
under a US$75 million syndicated loan the company secured last year.
SLT's uses of liquidity include projected maintenance capital expenditure of
about LKR8 billion (compared with total projected capital expenditure of about
LKR20 billion), debt maturities of about LKR5.3 billion, and projected
dividends of about LKR2 billion. We have not factored into our sources of
liquidity the company's unused working capital facilities of about LKR6
billion.
Our liquidity assessment also factors in SLT's good banking relationships and
its financial flexibility due to a strong market position and low debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the rating reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating.
We could raise or lower the local currency rating on SLT if we take a similar
action on the sovereign rating. A rating action on the foreign currency rating
will depend on any change in our T&C assessment of Sri Lanka. We are unlikely
to lower the ratings even if SLT's operating and financial performances
deteriorate significantly because the company's SACP of 'bb+' is three notches
above the rating.