Sept 27 - Operating conditions are improving for the Vietnamese banking system, with
subsiding risk of economic imbalances. That's according to a recently published article that
further explains Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment that the banking
industry country risk in Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) has reduced despite
the key challenges that remain. The article, titled "Understanding Standard &
Poor's Revision Of Vietnam's BICRA To '9' From '10'," addresses a number of
frequently asked questions about the BICRA.
Standard & Poor's lowered its banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA)
for the Vietnam banking sector to '9' from '10' on Sept. 26, 2012. A BICRA
score provides an anchor to bank ratings, according to Standard & Poor's bank
rating methodology. For Vietnam banks the anchor is 'b+', one notch higher
than the previous anchor of 'b'. That means the starting point for our rating
analysis of a bank operating only in Vietnam has improved by one notch
following the BICRA revision.
"We lowered our BICRA assessment because the risk of a rapid fall in property
prices and a resultant increase in credit losses has reduced. In our base
case, we believe that the government will keep price stability high on its
policy priorities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ivan Tan. "But
operating conditions will remain challenging for the banks."
Standard & Poor's expects reported nonperforming loans (NPLs) to continue to
increase for the next two years. This reflects portfolio seasoning--where
loans stemming from periods of rapid credit growth start to sour--and slowing
loan growth.
We also note that the government has adopted more stringent recognition
criteria than the industry. The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central
bank, estimated the industry NPL ratio at 8.6% for June 2012, compared with
the banking industry's reported 4.5%. This is in line with our long-standing
view that the banking industry's NPLs have historically been underreported,
and that high growth and poor transparency mask actual credit risks. We
believe that the government's tougher classification standards signal its
policy intent to address asset quality concerns.
"We believe volatility in operating conditions due to the government policy
missteps is the main threat to the Vietnamese banking industry," said Mr. Tan.
"We expect the government to maintain an appropriately tight economic policy
stance until clear signs emerge of receding instability, including sustained
single-digit rates of inflation."
Despite the recent improvements, risks of economic imbalances in Vietnam
remain, in our view. The government has begun to ease its policy stance to
accommodate its growth objectives. This could renew questions about the
government's commitment to price stability. A reversion of the government's
aggressive expansionary stance would heighten imbalances from private sector
leverage, especially if bank credit fuels such expansion.
