(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

Summary analysis -- Eesti Energia AS ------------------------------ 29-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Estonia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jul-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

02-Jul-2002 A-/-- A-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR300 mil 4.5% bnds due 11/18/2020 BBB+ 08-Jul-2010

Rationale

The ratings on Estonian power generation company Eesti Energia AS reflect its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is based on its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. They further reflect our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Estonia (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. Our opinion is based on our assessment of Eesti Energia's role for Estonia as "important" and the link between the company and the government as "strong".