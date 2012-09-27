(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Hong Kong banks' exposure to China is unlikely to reach the 30% level Fitch
Ratings had previously expected for 2012. This is because of falling trade volumes, still solid
credit growth at Chinese banks and a lower probability of renminbi appreciation.
Although the rate of growth is slowing, China-related exposures among Hong Kong
banks totalled 26.2% of system-wide assets at the end of June, or more than
double lending to Hong Kong's own property market. Unless managed carefully,
these exposures to China will become riskier as they move from trade-related
lending and financing for non-Chinese corporates' mainland expansion towards
direct lending to non-state-owned mainland borrowers. Minority stakes in
mainland banks are among the riskiest exposures because of the very limited
strategic influence these stakes give the Hong Kong banks.
Profitability and asset quality are likely to come under pressure over the next
12-18 months due to reducing demand for loans and strong competition. Other
risks will also increase as the two countries' economies integrate further: for
example, the domestic wholesale and retail trade sector is reliant on tourism
from China and therefore on solid mainland economic growth. These risks are
mitigated by Hong Kong banks' solid profitability and higher capital ratios than
other banks in the region.
We have today published a report, "Hong Kong Banks: Lending to China Slows",
that identifies the main trends behind Chinese exposures and the potential risks
for the Hong Kong banking sector.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks: Growth in China Exposures Slows
here