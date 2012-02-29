Feb 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to Lanark Master Issuer's series 2012-1 notes.
-- This is the second public issuance out of the Lanark Master Trust, which was established
in 2007.
-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages, secured over properties in England, Scotland, and
Wales, back the notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to Lanark
Master Issuer PLC's EUR615 million class 1A1 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2012-1.
This is the second public issuance out of the Lanark Master Trust, which was established in
2007. The mortgages included in the master trust were originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC
and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Ltd.
Clydesdale Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd., is a
financial institution which offers a comprehensive range of banking and other related services.
Its mortgage business focuses on residential prime owner-occupied borrowers, as well as
buy-to-let mortgage products originated through its branch network and intermediaries.
The pool includes offset mortgages: This is where mortgage loans and current or savings
accounts are held separate, but the balances are offset against each other to reduce interest
payments on the mortgage loan. Offset mortgages are therefore subject to set-off risk, which is
covered for in this Lanark transaction by the seller share.
