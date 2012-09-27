(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Telekom Austria AG ---------------------------- 27-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

29-Jun-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Telekom Austria AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Telekom Austria's business risk profile is supported, in our view, by its sustainable leading market positions in the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). Furthermore, the group's international mobile operations help diversify its revenue base and generate meaningful profit margins. These factors are tempered by the saturation of, and fierce competition in, Austria's declining telecommunications services market, in our opinion. We also consider that the group's international mobile operations continue to face meaningful competitive and regulatory pressures and significant country risks, notably in Belarus. We also note that Telekom Austria has a rigid cost structure because of the high number of civil servants working at its domestic fixed-line business.

Telekom Austria's financial risk profile is primarily supported by the group's transparent and moderately conservative financial policy, which targets a ratio of net debt to comparable EBITDA (before restructuring costs and impairments) of 2.0x-2.5x. The company also aims to maintain an investment-grade rating of 'BBB' and a stable outlook. The group cut the dividend per share in December 2011 by 50% to EUR0.38 for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and in September 2012 by another 87% to EUR0.05 for the fiscal years 2012 and 2013. These measures aimed to protect Telekom Austria's discretionary cash flow (DCF; cash flow from operations after capital expenditures and dividends) and credit metrics in the face of higher competition in Austria, unfavorable economic conditions in the group's main markets, and potentially significant investments in radio frequency spectrum or acquisitions. At the same time, Telekom Austria faces notable foreign exchange exposure from its international operations in Belarus, Serbia, and Macedonia, which could reduce its cash flow generation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Primarily as a result of stronger-than-expected competitive pressure in Austria, as well as a continuously difficult economic and regulatory environment, we reduced our base-case revenue assumptions for Telekom Austria. We now expect the group's revenues to decline by about 6% in 2012 instead of by 2% previously, and by about 5% in 2013 instead of roughly stable revenues. Nevertheless, we expect the group's comparable EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Telekom Austria, to decline only slightly to about 34% in 2012 and 33% in 2013, from 34.3% in 2011, mainly because we expect the group's continued cost-cutting efforts to partly stem the likely revenue erosion. In addition, we assume that the competitive and economic conditions in the group's service areas will start to improve in the second half of 2013.

In our view, these pressures on group revenues will be only partly offset by higher revenues at Telekom Austria's mobile operations in Serbia and Macedonia. Furthermore, following a 24% drop of revenues from the group's Belarusian mobile operation in 2011 (reported in euros), we forecast broadly unchanged revenues in 2012. This is mainly because of the recent stabilization of the Belarusian ruble-to-euro exchange rate at Belarusian ruble (BYR) 10,000-BYR11,000 to EUR1. In the second half of 2011, the Belarusian ruble fell to BYR12,000 to EUR1 from about BYR4,000 at year-end 2010.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast DCF of about EUR250 million to EUR300 million in 2012 and about EUR0.4 billion in 2013, before any spectrum investments, up from EUR142 million in 2011. This is primarily due to the recent dividend cuts, which will likely largely offset the expected decline in EBITDA. In addition, our forecast assumes slightly lower capital expenditures, excluding spectrum investments, of EUR0.7 billion in 2012 and 2013, compared with EUR739 million in 2011.

We anticipate the group's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, after our adjustments, to remain broadly unchanged at year-end 2012, compared with 2.6x (2.2x as adjusted by Telekom Austria) as of Dec. 31, 2011. We also calculate that the group's leverage (after our adjustments) could exceed 2.8x during 2013, due to the announced acquisition of assets from mobile operator Orange Austria Telecommunication GmbH for up to EUR390 million or an upcoming spectrum auction in Austria. However, the amount, timing, and financing of any spectrum investments or acquisitions are still unclear at this stage. If the planned acquisition, which is currently being analyzed by regulators, did not proceed, the group's debt ratios would likely deteriorate less in the near term. Nevertheless, competition for valuable spectrum and subscribers in the relatively small Austrian market would then be higher and likely weaken the group's long-term credit prospects.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Telekom Austria is 'A-2'. We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate", as defined in our criteria, and forecast that liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.5x in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, and by about 1.2x in 2013.

In our base case, we estimate Telekom Austria's liquidity sources in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, at about EUR3.2 billion. These include primarily:

-- Surplus cash exceeding EUR0.9 billion. We consider a large part of the group's available cash and short-term investments to be surplus cash, assuming that only EUR50 million is required for the operations. We assume that the group will continue to be able to repatriate cash from Belarus, which was, however, not the case for a few months in 2011. As of June 30, 2012, the group's cash balances and available short-term investments stood at EUR984 million;

-- About EUR1.1 billion available under various committed credit facilities, maturing after 2015, including a new five-year EUR735 million syndicated credit facility granted in July 2012; and

-- Positive funds from operations of about EUR1.2 billion.

We estimate the group's liquidity needs in the 12 months from June 30, 2012, to be about EUR1.9 billion, mainly including:

-- Sizable debt maturities and modest deferred payments related to acquisitions, together totaling about EUR0.6 billion. Furthermore, the group faces debt maturities of EUR1.0 billion in the 12 months thereafter;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR0.7 billion;

-- Potentially EUR0.5 billion of cash outflows related to spectrum investments and the contemplated acquisition of assets from Orange Austria; and

-- Annual shareholder dividends of EUR22 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that despite likely ongoing competitive and regulatory pressures in its main markets Telekom Austria should be able to generate positive DCF of about EUR0.3 billion-EUR0.4 billion and maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x-2.6x, excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions. We also expect the ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt to be in the mid-30s. In addition, we believe the group will defend its solid domestic and nondomestic market positions and proactively address the financing of any upcoming spectrum investments or acquisitions and its large upcoming debt maturities over the next 18 months.

Pressure on the rating could build if the group continued to report mid-single-digit declines of comparable EBITDA beyond 2013, or if DCF turned negative for more than one year. In addition, a negative rating action could stem from large debt-financed acquisitions or significant investments in spectrum that resulted in a pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.75x, accompanied by limited prospects to reduce leverage.

Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider an upgrade if we believed the group could stabilize its revenues and moderately improve its current EBITDA margin of 34%. Nevertheless, a positive rating action would likely depend on significant positive DCF generation and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, after our adjustments, of about 2x.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- "here 6881137&rev_id=1&sid=957824&sind=A&", Sept. 28, 2011

-- "here 6348503&rev_id=4&sid=957824&sind=A&", Dec. 9, 2010

-- "here 5426464&rev_id=12&sid=957824&sind=A&", May 27, 2009

-- "here 5446217&rev_id=3&sid=957824&sind=A&", April 15, 2008