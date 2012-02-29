(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - European CLOs have benefited from lower-than-expected leveraged loan default rates but Fitch Ratings predicts defaults will markedly increase as weaker borrowers have to refinance their debt. The cumulative default rate for leveraged loans in CLOs since the start of the crisis in 2007 is 13%; given the loan ratings then, we would have expected that number to be 18.5%.

Many of the weakest borrowers will be forced to write off at least some of their existing debt when they reach their refinancing deadline, which for a large number of the borrowers is 2014. The actual default rate is notoriously difficult to project, but it seems likely to rise significantly above the trailing twelve-month actual default rate of 2.6% at end-2011.

The absence of a primary loan market and the low credit quality of many of the borrowers means we expect them to find refinancing challenging. Typically so far, these weaker borrowers have extended maturities and amended covenants to relieve near-term financing pressure in exchange for higher funding costs. Although this pattern may be about to change given UPC Broadbands' recent extension in return for a fee with no increase in margin.

Even though a small number of borrowers have defaulted, cash CLOs of leveraged loans have not experienced losses on any Fitch-rated notes. The original credit enhancement has protected CLO investors. In addition, managers have opportunistically increased credit enhancement and excess spread through buying discounted and restructured assets. This trading activity has reduced uncovered losses to approximately 70 basis points of the average CLO target par. Without this, losses are likely to have been about 4%, given average defaults on a notional basis of 11% (13% by number of obligors) and average senior recoveries of 60%.

For more information about the performance of CLOs and leveraged loans through the crisis see 'CLOs, Crisis Management and Structural Nuances'.