OVERVIEW

-- The anticipated full repayment of the Adelphi loan did not occur, and losses on the Agora Max loan have been realized on the lower classes of notes.

-- We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes, and subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class X notes.

-- Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1) is a U.K. CMBS transaction initially backed by 19 loans. Four loans have repaid. The legal final maturity date is in January 2020.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1) PLC's class A, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the class X notes, and then withdrew it in line with our criteria for rating interest-only securities (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the loan portfolio as a result of the non-repayment of the Adelphi loan, currently the largest loan in the pool, as well as the repayment of the Agora Max loan, which has resulted in principal losses.

We have observed a gradual deterioration in the credit quality of most of the loans in the Indus pool. In our September 2011 review, we believed this deterioration would be largely offset by the repayment of the Adelphi loan (see "Ratings Lowered On Class D And E Notes In U.K. CMBS Transaction Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1)," published on Sept. 13, 2011). This is because we expected an imminent sale of the asset backing the Adelphi loan, then equal to 27% of the loan pool. Such a sale would have resulted in sale proceeds being applied to the notes sequentially, thereby repaying the class A notes by one-third and increasing the credit enhancement for the class A, B, and C notes. This sale did not occur. The servicer is now in discussions with the borrower regarding workout of the loan.

The Adelphi building, which is the asset backing the loan, is a prime Central London office located on the banks of the River Thames and continues to benefit from a strong real estate investment and occupier market. We do not expect losses on this loan.

Since September, the remaining two assets in the Agora Max loan--the Pyramid and Grange shopping centers in Birkenhead--were sold for GBP70 million, according to the special servicer. The sales proceeds, plus trapped funds, were GBP23.3 million--resulting in principal losses of GBP12 million, which affected the class D and E notes. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these two classes to 'D (sf)'.

We have lowered our rating actions on the class A to C notes to reflect the credit deterioration of the loan pool, and the fact that the Adelphi loan failed to sell and remains a specially serviced loan. In our view, it is possible that the Adelphi building could still be sold in the near term, due to its prominent position and the continued strong interest in the real estate investment market for prime Central London assets. Alternatively, a loan extension would allow continued asset management of the property to enhance value and full recovery of principal. A long-dated swap accompanies this loan; in both scenarios (a near-term sale or later-dated sale), we anticipate recoveries would be sufficient to repay the loan in full, notwithstanding this swap.

We have lowered to 'A (sf)' and then withdrawn our rating on the class X notes, in line with our criteria for rating interest-only securities (see "Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published on April 15, 2010).

Indus (ECLIPSE 2007-1) is a U.K. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction initially backed by 19 loans. Four loans have repaid and the note balance has reduced to GBP695.69 million, down from GBP894.53 million at closing. Most of the remaining loans mature over the next three years; only one loan matures in 2017. The legal final maturity date is in January 2020.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at