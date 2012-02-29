(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has placed Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar's (GCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the merger plans of the group's main entity, Cajamar Caja Rural , Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar), with Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ruralcaja).