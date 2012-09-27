(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 -
Overview
-- We believe the risk position of the International Bank of
Saint-Petersburg (IBSP) has improved following a reduction of concentrations
in its loan portfolio and lending to related parties.
-- At the same time, the bank's reserve coverage remains at a very high
level.
-- We are raising our long-term ratings on IBSP to 'B' from 'B-' and
affirming the 'C' short-term ratings. We are also raising our Russian national
scale rating on the bank to 'ruBBB+' from 'ruBBB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects the balance between our anticipation of
IBSP's limited appetite for lending growth and established corporate banking
franchise in the St. Petersburg region against its persistently weak
capitalization.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit ratings on (IBSP) to 'B' from 'B-' and affirmed its short-term
rating at 'C'. We also have raised our national scale rating to 'ruBBB+' from
'ruBBB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Standard & Poor's view of a gradual improvement in IBSP's
risk profile. The 20 largest borrowers represented about 4x adjusted total
equity as of June 30, 2012, down from 5x in 2011, but we still consider this a
weakness to the rating. In addition, related-party lending decreased to about
5% as of June 30, 2012, with IBSP's divestment of Interleasing in February
this year, from a high 20% as of year-end 2011. We have therefore revised our
risk position assessment to "moderate" from "weak", as defined in our
criteria, since the bank's risk metrics are gradually converging toward the
system average.