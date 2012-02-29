(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fitch a FitchBB+(ind) rating to the senior external commercial borrowings (ECB) facility of USD150m (USD75m for each of Phase I and Phase II) of Jindal India Thermal Power. Simultaneously, the existing ratings - listed at the end of this commentary - on the domestic bank debt have also been affirmed at FitchBB+(ind) and FitchBB(ind) for the senior and junior loans respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.

JITPL is promoted by the B C Jindal group. It is implementing a coal based thermal power project in three phases of 600MW each in Derang village, Angul District Orissa at a cost of INR28650m, INR30960m and INR31600 respectively. The company has achieved reasonable construction progress for phases I and II, while implementation of phase III is yet to commence.

The affirmation reflects reasonable construction progress in line with Fitch's expectation for phases I and II. While the lender's engineer's report points to delay of about six months in the expected commercial operations date (COD) of both the phases, the agency is of the view that this may not result in significant increase in interest during construction (IDC) because the draw down schedules were also correspondingly modified to mirror physical progress. Fitch takes comfort from the arrive on site of Boiler Turbine Generator plant for phases 1 and 2. Sponsors are deemed to have adequate capacity to inject, if required, adhoc equity to help the project meet initial principal and interest payments when the debt for Phase I begins to amortise in December 2012 . This expectation has resulted in the agency maintaining the Stable Outlook.