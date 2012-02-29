(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has constructed a new index that measures the
relative vulnerability of emerging European countries to disruptions in capital inflows.
Nineteen non-eurozone sovereigns are assessed in a report titled, "S&P's Sensitivity Index
Measures Emerging Europe's Vulnerability To Eurozone Shocks," published on the Global Credit
Portal on Feb. 28, 2012.
While the Emerging Europe Sensitivity Index (EESI) does not directly affect our sovereign
credit ratings, it does measure relative sovereign vulnerabilities to external shocks that
could--via foreign exchange and GDP effects--materially increase public debt levels and imply
downward ratings pressure. Current EESI scores suggest that progress has been made at least in
reining in previously high current account deficits; however, there are notable exceptions such
as Turkey and Ukraine. The risk is that, despite the rebalancing achieved so far, the renewed
deleveraging of the eurozone financial sector could trigger destabilizing capital outflows from
many emerging European economies, with negative knock-on effects on growth and public finance.
The report explains how the EESI has been constructed, and assigns scores to each of the 19
surveyed countries. We assess Turkey as being the most vulnerable to sudden financial account
outflows and external refinancing risks. Its EESI score is the highest of all, at 2.94. The most
obvious side effect of Turkey's credit boom has been the rapid widening of its current account
deficit to a multi-year high of 10% of GDP in 2011 (a deterioration also instigated by higher
oil prices).
Hungary has the second highest score (2.09), meaning that, of the surveyed countries, it is
the second-most vulnerable to potential eurozone shocks. It owes its vulnerability to its
external debt stock, rather than its external flow position; Hungary actually ran a small basic
balance surplus in 2011.
At the other end of the scale, Russia (-0.07), Kazakhstan (-0.45), and Azerbaijan (-2.19)
are the least sensitive to eurozone deleveraging as measured by the EESI. Although they rely
heavily on commodity prices, their track record of operating repeated annual current account
surpluses, amid high foreign exchange reserves and relatively low foreign currency lending,
supports their low-vulnerability EESI scores.
We note that since the onset of the financial crisis in 2009, many of the surveyed countries
have made good progress in rebalancing and deleveraging. The economies of Albania, Ukraine,
Serbia, Romania, Macedonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Hungary are more open (as measured by exports
to GDP) than ever before. But any protracted weakening in eurozone demand for their exports, or
waning eurozone parent bank support, could weaken confidence in emerging Europe, just as it
appears to have adjusted to a less credit-driven growth model.