Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent Supreme Court ruling in Indonesia in favour of separation of receivables under state-owned entities from state finance would benefit state-owned banks, particularly Bank Mandiri ('AAA(idn)'/Stable) and Bank BNI ('AA+(idn)'/Stable). However, Fitch does not expect this to have any rating impact given the banks are at their rating peak.

The separation would add positive momentum to the proposed law on treatment of receivables under state-owned entities (SOEs) as corporate receivables, rather than as receivables owned by the state.

If the new law is approved, this reclassification would improve state-owned banks' recovery prospects of non-performing loans. This is because under current laws state-owned banks are not allowed to restructure or sell their bad debts with haircut as they are considered to be part of government receivables. State-owned banks have thus far relied on offsetting the losses against underlying collateral, thus making the recovery process less expedient. Most irrecoverable amounts have been written off.

In the near-term, state-owned banks would stand to gain from one-off recoveries arising from their legacy non-performing loans that have been written off. This could bolster their core capitalisation to maintain rapid loan growth amid limited fresh capital.

Fitch estimates that such recoveries could improve state-owned banks' capital adequacy ratio (CAR) by an average of 2%. Legacy off-balance-sheet loans are estimated to be USD9.5bn, equivalent to 54% of the state-owned banks' equity base. Bank Mandiri and Bank BNI would stand to be the chief beneficiaries as they represent about 60% of legacy off-balance-sheet loans in Indonesia.