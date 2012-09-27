(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent Supreme Court ruling in Indonesia in favour of
separation of receivables under state-owned entities from state finance would benefit
state-owned banks, particularly Bank Mandiri ('AAA(idn)'/Stable) and Bank BNI
('AA+(idn)'/Stable). However, Fitch does not expect this to have any rating impact
given the banks
are at their rating peak.
The separation would add positive momentum to the proposed law on treatment of
receivables under state-owned entities (SOEs) as corporate receivables, rather
than as receivables owned by the state.
If the new law is approved, this reclassification would improve state-owned
banks' recovery prospects of non-performing loans. This is because under current
laws state-owned banks are not allowed to restructure or sell their bad debts
with haircut as they are considered to be part of government receivables.
State-owned banks have thus far relied on offsetting the losses against
underlying collateral, thus making the recovery process less expedient. Most
irrecoverable amounts have been written off.
In the near-term, state-owned banks would stand to gain from one-off recoveries
arising from their legacy non-performing loans that have been written off. This
could bolster their core capitalisation to maintain rapid loan growth amid
limited fresh capital.
Fitch estimates that such recoveries could improve state-owned banks' capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) by an average of 2%. Legacy off-balance-sheet loans are
estimated to be USD9.5bn, equivalent to 54% of the state-owned banks' equity
base. Bank Mandiri and Bank BNI would stand to be the chief beneficiaries as
they represent about 60% of legacy off-balance-sheet loans in Indonesia.