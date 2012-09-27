(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vattenfall AB's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The subordinated capital securities have been
affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's view that despite a
substantial capex programme, the negative cost effects of the full auction of
carbon dioxide emissions in 2013, and a challenging operating market
environment, Vattenfall's credit profile should remain stable, with for example,
FFO net leverage remaining at around 3.6x in 2012-16. This is within the range
for a 'A-' rating, given Vattenfall's business profile.
The company's non-core asset divestment programme (cash proceeds of SEK16bn in
2011 and SEK21bn in Q112) has contributed to a stabilisation of its leverage
metrics, which should mitigate some of the negative effects of continued weak
demand and electricity prices in its core markets, assuming that these negative
developments remain moderate. Fitch has incorporated into its forecasts the
financial impact of the revised nuclear policy in Germany, which will contribute
to EUR180m of annual average decommissioning cash outflow costs (both from old
and new nuclear provisions) in 2012-19.
Vattenfall's ratings reflect its solid business profile, which derives from its
leading market positions in the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, its
hedged and diversified generation portfolio (2011: 21% hydro, 25% nuclear, 51%
thermal, 3% renewables/biomass/waste) and its quasi-monopolistic heat and
regulated distribution business.
While Vattenfall's five-year capex programme remains substantial, Fitch notes
that it has been reduced to SEK147bn in 2012-16 (previously SEK165bn for
2011-15), an increasing portion of which (32%) will be allocated to renewables,
mainly on- and off-shore wind..
Downward rating pressure could result from further negative regulatory
developments, increased leverage from debt-financed acquisitions and or higher
dividend distributions, prolonged negative wholesale electricity price evolution
and margin pressure, and a deterioration of credit ratios, including FFO net
leverage sustained above 4.25x. The financial guidelines are more generous than
those of Vattenfall's German peers because of Vattenfall's diversity of
operations in the Nordic region and Netherlands (in addition to Germany), as
well as its much smaller exposure to German nuclear generation, which
contributes overall to a stronger business profile.
Vattenfall is 100% owned by the Kingdom of Sweden ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') but is
rated on a standalone basis, with no state support factored into the rating.
Fitch considers Vattenfall's liquidity to be adequate for its rating level. At
H112, Vattenfall had cash and cash equivalents of SEK16.5bn (end-2011:
SEK11.2bn), short-term investments of SEK25.8bn (end-2011: SEK17.4bn) and
undrawn committed facilities of SEK33.1bn (end-2011: SEK42.3bn) against
short-term debt maturities of SEK21.9bn (end-2011: SEK11.9bn).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- FFO net leverage below 3.2x on a sustained basis;
- FFO net interest cover above 6.5x on a sustained basis;
- Increase in contribution of stable, regulated earnings to total EBITDA
Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage above 4.25x on a sustained basis;
- FFO net interest cover below 4.5x on a sustained basis;
- Deterioration in the financial profile due to debt financed acquisitions, or
higher dividends, prolonged negative developments in wholesale electricity
prices and margin pressure