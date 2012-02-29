(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' credit ratings on GCE Covered Bonds'
program of up to EUR25 billion covered bonds.
-- The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on GCE Covered
Bonds' program of up to EUR25 billion covered bonds. Following our review, we have affirmed our
'AAA/Stable' ratings on the covered bonds.
The regular review of the ratings on this covered bond program is part of our
general rating and surveillance process for covered bonds. For our rating
decision on GCE Covered Bonds, we have reviewed the asset and cash flow
information provided as of Nov. 30, 2011.
We have also taken into account the change in our rating on the issuer, BPCE,
which we lowered to A/Stable/A-1 from A+/Watch Neg/A-1 (see "French Bank BPCE
And Core Subsidiaries Lowered To 'A' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook
Stable," published on Jan. 23, 2012). Applying our covered bond criteria, the
specifics of GCE's program potentially allow for a six-notch elevation,
according to step 3 of our criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 16, 2009). Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in
combination with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover
pool can support the covered bonds at the assigned rating.
Our 'AAA' credit ratings on GCE's covered bonds reflect our expectation of
timely payment of interest and repayment of principal on the final maturity
date.
The current stable outlook reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the
issuer credit rating (ICR) or the asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure, up
to "moderate", would not automatically result in a change to our rating on the
covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer has the ability and willingness
to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable uplift.
