Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings says weak recent data and high-frequency indicators highlight the persistent weakness and downside risks facing the global recovery. In its latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook (GEO) Fitch forecasts the economic growth of major advanced economies (MAE) to remain weak at 1% in 2012, followed by only a modest acceleration to 1.4% in 2013 and 2% in 2014.

"Notwithstanding a new round of forceful monetary policy stimulus measures in September from the Fed, ECB and BoJ, as well as a rate cut by the People's Bank of China in July, Fitch has revised down its global GDP forecasts for 2012 and 2013 compared with the previous GEO in June 2012," says Gergely Kiss, Director in Fitch's Sovereign team.

The agency forecasts global growth, based on market exchange rates, at 2.1% for 2012, 2.6% in 2013 and 3% in 2014, compared with 2.2%, 2.8% and 3.1% in the previous GEO.

Fitch forecasts that the eurozone economy will contract 0.5% in 2012, followed by growth of only 0.3% and 1.4% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, even weaker than forecast in the June GEO, despite the recent supportive policy announcements by the ECB. Business and household sentiment has weakened over recent months, financing conditions remain tight and fiscal austerity measures are biting in the periphery, while core countries' growth momentum is slowing.

In the US, the persistently high unemployment rate, which has not declined since Q112, and the deceleration of growth in H112 underlines the weakness of the US economy, compared with normal cyclical recoveries. Furthermore, the uncertainty over US fiscal policy may be undermining confidence and acting as a drag on growth. Against this background Fitch has lowered its 2013 GDP growth forecast moderately to 2.3%, while leaving the 2012 forecast unchanged at 2.2%.

In the GEO, as an alternative scenario, Fitch has looked at the potential global implications of an excessive US fiscal tightening, stemming from the US 'fiscal cliff', which the agency considers to be the single biggest near-term threat to the global recovery. The model-based simulations highlight that this shock would not only push the US economy into an avoidable recession and lead to a cumulative loss of output close to 3% by 2014, but could also halve the rate of global GDP growth to around 1.3% in 2013, the weakest since 2009.

Emerging markets also face increasing growth challenges, due to some domestic vulnerabilities as well as the weak global outlook. In China Fitch does not expect an abrupt slowdown and forecasts growth at 7.8% in 2012 and 8.2% in 2013, followed by 7.5% in 2014. The scope for policy response provides a buffer against a "hard landing". In Brazil and India after a cyclical trough in 2012 economic growth will accelerate in 2013 and reach 4.2% and 7%, respectively. Russia will see steady growth rates at around 3.5% in 2012 and 2013.

Ultra-loose monetary conditions are set to endure in MAEs. Fitch expects major central banks to maintain record low interest rates at least until mid-2013 and, in line with the recent Fed guidance, beyond 2014 in the US. The ECB's announcement of a new unlimited sovereign bond buying programme, Outright Monetary Transactions, has helped to ease financial tensions and to contain the tail risks of the euro zone crisis, but is unlikely to offset negative economic trends sufficiently to improve the growth outlook in the short term.

