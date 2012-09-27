Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings says weak recent data and high-frequency indicators highlight the
persistent weakness and downside risks facing the global recovery. In its latest quarterly
Global Economic Outlook (GEO) Fitch forecasts the economic growth of major advanced economies
(MAE) to remain weak at 1% in 2012, followed by only a modest acceleration to 1.4% in
2013 and 2% in 2014.
"Notwithstanding a new round of forceful monetary policy stimulus measures in
September from the Fed, ECB and BoJ, as well as a rate cut by the People's Bank
of China in July, Fitch has revised down its global GDP forecasts for 2012 and
2013 compared with the previous GEO in June 2012," says Gergely Kiss, Director
in Fitch's Sovereign team.
The agency forecasts global growth, based on market exchange rates, at 2.1% for
2012, 2.6% in 2013 and 3% in 2014, compared with 2.2%, 2.8% and 3.1% in the
previous GEO.
Fitch forecasts that the eurozone economy will contract 0.5% in 2012, followed
by growth of only 0.3% and 1.4% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, even weaker than
forecast in the June GEO, despite the recent supportive policy announcements by
the ECB. Business and household sentiment has weakened over recent months,
financing conditions remain tight and fiscal austerity measures are biting in
the periphery, while core countries' growth momentum is slowing.
In the US, the persistently high unemployment rate, which has not declined since
Q112, and the deceleration of growth in H112 underlines the weakness of the US
economy, compared with normal cyclical recoveries. Furthermore, the uncertainty
over US fiscal policy may be undermining confidence and acting as a drag on
growth. Against this background Fitch has lowered its 2013 GDP growth forecast
moderately to 2.3%, while leaving the 2012 forecast unchanged at 2.2%.
In the GEO, as an alternative scenario, Fitch has looked at the potential global
implications of an excessive US fiscal tightening, stemming from the US 'fiscal
cliff', which the agency considers to be the single biggest near-term threat to
the global recovery. The model-based simulations highlight that this shock would
not only push the US economy into an avoidable recession and lead to a
cumulative loss of output close to 3% by 2014, but could also halve the rate of
global GDP growth to around 1.3% in 2013, the weakest since 2009.
Emerging markets also face increasing growth challenges, due to some domestic
vulnerabilities as well as the weak global outlook. In China Fitch does not
expect an abrupt slowdown and forecasts growth at 7.8% in 2012 and 8.2% in 2013,
followed by 7.5% in 2014. The scope for policy response provides a buffer
against a "hard landing". In Brazil and India after a cyclical trough in 2012
economic growth will accelerate in 2013 and reach 4.2% and 7%, respectively.
Russia will see steady growth rates at around 3.5% in 2012 and 2013.
Ultra-loose monetary conditions are set to endure in MAEs. Fitch expects major
central banks to maintain record low interest rates at least until mid-2013 and,
in line with the recent Fed guidance, beyond 2014 in the US. The ECB's
announcement of a new unlimited sovereign bond buying programme, Outright
Monetary Transactions, has helped to ease financial tensions and to contain the
tail risks of the euro zone crisis, but is unlikely to offset negative economic
trends sufficiently to improve the growth outlook in the short term.
The full report, entitled "Global Economic Outlook", is available at
www.fitchratings.com
