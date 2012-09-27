(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it's seeing a credit tightening
and a decline in consumer confidence in many of Europe's housing markets.
Standard & Poor's has been closely watching the main housing markets in
Europe, and has published a series of articles about those in France, Germany,
The Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium (see the list below).
While the general historic trend has been of a large increase in prices in
most of the European nations, the market correction has varied among countries
since 2007. Some countries have sharply corrected, while others have been more
resilient.
"If we had to pick one dominant force, it's the global recession that is not
sparing the eurozone or the U.K. And that's putting a damper on consumer
confidence. It's certainly having a depressing effect across all of Europe's
housing markets," said Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor's Chief Economist for
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
"The other dominant factor is that, on the back of tighter financial
regulation, banks have tightened their lending criteria and have become much
more cautious about lending," added Mr. Six.
In the article published today, "Q&A On Europe's Housing Markets: Little Solid
Ground," Mr. Six and Standard & Poor's Economist Sophie Tahiri explore to what
extent these varied markets have been hit by the economic crisis in Europe and
conclude that there is little solid ground for a rebound soon.
Among the questions addressed in this report are:
-- Given that there is no one single housing market in Europe, is there
any general trend?
-- Why haven't European housing markets, with a few exceptions, started
to stabilize yet, like the U.S. market?
-- Of the housing markets you've studied, the weaker ones are those in
Spain and The Netherlands, for instance. What forces are at work in these
countries?
-- What's going on in the stronger markets, like France, Belgium, or
Germany? Why are they holding up?
-- Did you uncover any surprises when you were doing your research on
these markets?
-- Has your outlook for these housing markets changed at all since you
published them earlier this year?
-- If a housing market is a key economic force, then what do your
conclusions say about economic growth prospects in the eurozone?
