Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has placed Semper Finance 2006-1
Ltd.'s senior swap and class A to C notes as well as Semper Finance 2007-1
Ltd.'s class A1, A2 and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
The action reflects the RWN on the note collateral, Lettres de Gage Publiques'
(LdGP, 'AAA'/RWN) issued by Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.
(Eurohypo)'s (HFI Lux, 'A-'/Stable/'F1' following the publication of the
agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.
The notes rated below the covered bond issuer (HFI Lux) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) were not placed on RWN. Due to the dual recourse nature of LdGP, the IDR
of the issuer constitutes a floor for the covered bonds rating in the Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria.
Should LdGP be downgraded, it would no longer meet the requirements set in
Fitch's counterparty criteria for note collateral and would not support ratings
above the collateral rating. An exchange of the note collateral is possible
under the transaction documents, but is seen as unlikely by Fitch.
The impact on the note ratings can be assessed only following possible rating
action on the note collateral.
The rating actions are as follows:
Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.:
EUR114,091,488 Senior Swap 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR41,945 Class A+ (ISIN: XS0274873941) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR138,000,000 Class A (ISIN: XS0274874246) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR111,500,000 Class B (ISIN: XS0274874592) 'AAAsf' ; Placed on RWN
EUR92,500,000 Class C (ISIN: XS0274874832) 'AAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR83,000,000 Class D (ISIN: XS0274875052) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook
Positive
EUR32,700,000 Class E (ISIN: XS0274875565) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Positive
EUR7,400,000 Class F (ISIN: XS0276247748): not rated
EUR25,072,544 Threshold Amount: not rated
Semper Finance 2007-1 Ltd.:
Class A1 (XS0305670308): Paid-in-Full (PIF)
EUR80,690 A1+ (XS0305670647) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR10,000,000 Class A2 (XS0305670993) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
EUR51,800,000 Class B (XS0305671298) 'AAsf'; Placed RWN
EUR51,700,000 Class C (XS0305671454) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR49,100,000 Class D (XS0305672262) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR20,300,000 Class E (XS0305672692) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR8,700,000 Class F (XS0305672858): not rated
EUR11,400,000 Class G (XS0305673070): not rated
EUR6,787,548 Threshold Amount: not rated