Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has placed Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.'s senior swap and class A to C notes as well as Semper Finance 2007-1 Ltd.'s class A1, A2 and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The action reflects the RWN on the note collateral, Lettres de Gage Publiques' (LdGP, 'AAA'/RWN) issued by Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (Eurohypo)'s (HFI Lux, 'A-'/Stable/'F1' following the publication of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.

The notes rated below the covered bond issuer (HFI Lux) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) were not placed on RWN. Due to the dual recourse nature of LdGP, the IDR of the issuer constitutes a floor for the covered bonds rating in the Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.

Should LdGP be downgraded, it would no longer meet the requirements set in Fitch's counterparty criteria for note collateral and would not support ratings above the collateral rating. An exchange of the note collateral is possible under the transaction documents, but is seen as unlikely by Fitch.

The impact on the note ratings can be assessed only following possible rating action on the note collateral.

The rating actions are as follows:

Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.:

EUR114,091,488 Senior Swap 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR41,945 Class A+ (ISIN: XS0274873941) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR138,000,000 Class A (ISIN: XS0274874246) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR111,500,000 Class B (ISIN: XS0274874592) 'AAAsf' ; Placed on RWN

EUR92,500,000 Class C (ISIN: XS0274874832) 'AAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR83,000,000 Class D (ISIN: XS0274875052) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Positive

EUR32,700,000 Class E (ISIN: XS0274875565) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Positive

EUR7,400,000 Class F (ISIN: XS0276247748): not rated

EUR25,072,544 Threshold Amount: not rated

Semper Finance 2007-1 Ltd.:

Class A1 (XS0305670308): Paid-in-Full (PIF)

EUR80,690 A1+ (XS0305670647) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR10,000,000 Class A2 (XS0305670993) 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

EUR51,800,000 Class B (XS0305671298) 'AAsf'; Placed RWN

EUR51,700,000 Class C (XS0305671454) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR49,100,000 Class D (XS0305672262) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR20,300,000 Class E (XS0305672692) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR8,700,000 Class F (XS0305672858): not rated

EUR11,400,000 Class G (XS0305673070): not rated

EUR6,787,548 Threshold Amount: not rated