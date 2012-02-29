(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Slowing economic growth in India, reflected by today's Q411 GDP figures, is in line with our expectation of a cyclical downturn, partly driven by the authorities' moves to cool the economy, Fitch Ratings says. Although India's monetary authorities have scope to ease policy to counter the downturn, fiscal policy is likely to remain restrained due to the government's fiscal consolidation goals.

The drop to a year-on-year GDP growth rate of 6.1%, from 6.9% in the third quarter, is not a dramatic surprise. Coupled with the recent downturn in inflation, it suggests that the Indian economy has moved past the overheating stage. Domestic demand appears to have stabilised, with private consumption expenditure rising 6.2% year on year in Q411, up from 2.9% in Q311. This could be a signal that the economy is hitting a trough.

Inflation as measured by the wholesale price index hit its lowest level in more than two years in January, when the WPI rose 6.55% from a year earlier, compared with 7.47% in December. This gives the Reserve Bank of India, which increased its repurchase rate by 375 basis points from March 2010 to October last year, room to cut rates if it feels this is the appropriate response.

However, the economic downturn will reduce tax collection, making it harder for the central government to meet its FY2011-12 deficit target of 4.6% of GDP (we forecast a deficit of around 5.5%-6.0%). The prospect of a bigger-than-expected deficit might make it harder for the government to announce an expansionary budget in March.

We do not think India is poised for another severe weakening in its public finances on the scale of 2009, which was due to stimulus via indirect tax cuts and surging expenditure on subsidies and wages. Nor do we think that the more recent improvement in India's general government debt dynamics has been suddenly reversed. Nevertheless, the upcoming FY2012-13 budget will indicate whether the Indian authorities remain committed to fiscal consolidation, via their deficit targets and also any new measures to boost revenue or cut expenditure.

As we have previously said, India's ratings would benefit from structural fiscal reform that led to a strong improvement in the fiscal deficit and general government debt ratios.

We also acknowledge that the recent rise in international oil prices could prove particularly problematic for India, where oil imports increased to 8% of GDP in the first half of the current fiscal year, from 6% in the whole of the previous year. If geopolitical risks in the Middle East were to flare up and push oil prices still higher, it would not only raise the cost of the government's fuel subsidy bill but also the cost of borrowing through higher inflation, and risk straining domestic liquidity conditions by widening the current account deficit.