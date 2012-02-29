Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
Summary analysis -- Entertainment Properties Trust ---------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Missouri
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Mult. CUSIP6: 29380T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jun-2010 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Entertainment Properties Trust (EPR) reflect a significant financial risk profile that is marked by modest debt protection measures and moderate leverage, and a fair business risk profile that is characterized by high tenant concentration and mostly speculative-grade tenant credit quality. We also believe the company's well-occupied, mostly triple-net-leased portfolio and manageable near-term lease rollover support cash flow stability, but note the inherent risk associated with re-leasing its special-purpose properties.
