(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
Summary analysis -- BNP Paribas ----------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 05565A
Mult. CUSIP6: 05566H
Mult. CUSIP6: 05567L
Mult. CUSIP6: 05567M
Mult. CUSIP6: 05568H
Mult. CUSIP6: 066747
Mult. CUSIP6: 066748
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
28-Jan-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
10-Jul-2007 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor a-
Business Position Very Strong (+2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)