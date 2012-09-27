Sept 27 -

Summary analysis -- Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. -------------- 27-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Mult. CUSIP6: 22234X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2009 BB/-- BB/--

30-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

29-Oct-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. reflects the company's sales concentration in Guangdong province and its exposure to market risk in third- and fourth-tier cities where the depth of the market and sensitivity to economic cycles may not support a potential large supply. The rating also reflects our negative outlook for the Chinese property sector and the likely challenging operating conditions for the next six to 12 months.

Country Garden's large scale and low-cost land bank and established property portfolio in Guangdong temper these weaknesses. In addition, the company is somewhat resilient to industry down cycles than some peers that target investors, in our view. This is because it targets mass-market user-occupiers. Country Garden's execution record has improved over the past two years.