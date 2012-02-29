Feb 29 -

Summary analysis -- Chrysler Group LLC ---------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Michigan

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 17120R

Mult. CUSIP6: 17121E

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

10-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--

30-Apr-2009 D/-- D/--

22-Dec-2008 CC/-- CC/--

07-Aug-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

31-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--

02-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Michigan-based automaker Chrysler Group LLC's business risk profile as "weak," and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" as defined by our criteria. Under our criteria, the combination of these profiles is consistent with our corporate credit rating.