(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC
2012-1)'s class A1 and A2 notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a portfolio of unsecured consumer and debt
consolidation loans granted through Carrefour Banque to individuals residing
in France.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to FCT COPERNIC
(Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)'s class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, Compartment COPERNIC
2012-1 also issued unrated class B notes (see list below).
RATING RATIONALE
Economic Outlook
We now forecast that GDP in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) as a whole will decline by 0.6% in 2012 and grow by just 0.4% in
2013, compared with zero and 1% growth, respectively, in our previous
estimate. We also see a 40% chance of European economies sinking into a
genuine double-dip in 2013, particularly if a hard landing delays a recovery
in world trade, or if one of the main eurozone countries loses access to
capital markets for a prolonged period. A combination of public, household,
and bank deleveraging are restricting growth in most European economies. We
forecast French unemployment to stay at 10.2% in 2012 and at 10.5% in 2013
(see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into
Recession," published on July 30, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of
the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted our
credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.
Operational Risk
Carrefour Banque (the originator) is the captive financing arm of the largest
European retailer Carrefour, and has been underwriting consumer loans since
1980. It has established underwriting and servicing procedures. Our ratings
reflect our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our
evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction
portfolio.
Credit Risk
We have set gross-loss base cases for each of the four product types (personal
loans, internal debt consolidation loans, external debt consolidation loans,
and home improvement loans), taking into account our forecast of the French
economy's performance and replenishment criteria. We have analyzed credit risk
based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria, using
historical default and recovery data provided by Carrefour Banque (see
"European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The
portfolio is revolving for one year and comprises standard fixed-rate fully
amortizing personal and debt consolidation loans.
Cash Flow Analysis
Our ratings reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment structure
(implemented as per the transaction documents). Our analysis indicates that
the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand
the credit and cash flow stresses we have applied at a 'AAA' rating level.
Rating Stability
In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we run two scenarios to test
the stability of the assigned ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default
Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS
Performance," published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the
scenario modeling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), the ratings on the
notes would not fall below the maximum projected deterioration that we would
associate with each rating level on the one-year horizon, as contemplated in
our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,"
published on May 3, 2010).
Counterparty Risk
Our ratings reflect that the replacement mechanisms implemented in the
transaction swap documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risks in this
transaction. The swap documentation received is in line with our May 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
Legal Risk
The issuer is an FCT ("Fonds Commun de Titrisation") and is considered
bankruptcy-remote under French law. We have reviewed the transaction
documentation with the French and Belgium legal opinions that the arranger
provided.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- New Issue: FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1), Sept. 27, 2012
-- The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper
Into Recession, July 30, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The
Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000
RATINGS LIST
FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)
EUR855 Million Asset-Backed Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes
Class
Rating Amount
(mil. EUR)
A1 AAA (sf) 500.0
A2 AAA (sf) 126.7
B NR 228.3
NR--Not rated.