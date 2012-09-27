Sept 27 -
Summary analysis -- The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. -------------------- 27-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Toilet
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 29736R
Mult. CUSIP6: 518439
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
27-Jun-2000 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on New York City-based skincare, makeup, and fragrance provider
The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view
that its business risk profile continues to be "strong," highlighted by its
enduring significant position in the prestige segment of the cosmetics
industry; good geographic, channel, and product diversity; and well-recognized
brands. The ratings also reflect our "modest" financial risk assessment of
Estee Lauder, supported by its ongoing strong cash flow generation and
relatively steady credit metrics. We expect Estee Lauder to sustain its credit
measures commensurate with indicative ratios for the "modest" financial risk
descriptor--which include adjusted leverage in the low- to mid-1x area--as a
result of continued profitability and cost-saving initiatives. While we expect
Estee Lauder to maintain its historically conservative financial policies, we
believe there is a degree of uncertainty regarding financial policies that
could be prompted by a change in the Lauder family's ownership stake that
limits upside to the rating.
Estee Lauder has demonstrated its ability to generate strong cash flow and
maintain steady financial metrics. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2012,
funds from operations (FFO) totaled about $1.4 billion and free cash flow was
close to $615 million, up from $1.2 billion and $610 mllion, respectively, in
the prior year. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA was flat with the prior
year, at about 1.4x, and FFO to total debt was about 53%, compared with 52% in
the prior year. The company's EBITDA margins for the same periods improved to
19.7% from 18.6% due to cost-saving initiatives, product mix shift, and higher
pricing.
Despite weak global macroeconomic conditions, including U.S. unemployment of
about 8%, weak consumer spending, and decelerating growth in emerging markets,
we expect positive operating performance over the next year. Our assumptions
for Estee Lauder over the next year include the following:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue growth. We expect Estee Lauder's portfolio of
prestige brands will help sustain sales escalation over the next year, despite
weak global economic conditions. We believe good performance in emerging
markets, new product introductions, and continued high levels of brand
reinvestment will drive sales growth, although these could be tempered by some
softness in Europe. We believe skincare, particularly in China, will continue
to be Estee Lauder's fastest growing product category.
-- EBITDA margins near 20%. In response to the weak global retail
environment, Estee Lauder has implemented cost-reduction initiatives that we
expect to result in $760 million to $785 million of savings through fiscal
2013. We forecast these gains, as well as price increases, will offset input
costs.
-- Capital expenditures of about $500 million.
-- Dividends of about $200 million.
-- Share repurchases of about $500 million.
Under these base-case assumptions, we expect the company will be able to
maintain a modest financial risk profile and steady credit metrics over the
next year, unless the company's financial policy becomes aggressive. We
forecast the company's leverage will be near 1.3x in fiscal 2013 and FFO to
total debt will remain over 55% over the same period. Our free operating cash
flow forecast for fiscal 2013 is about $775 million.
Estee Lauder maintains solid shares in several core categories of the prestige
cosmetics market (makeup and fragrances), despite its inherent vulnerability
to changing consumer preferences and a highly competitive operating
environment. The company has a relatively strong portfolio of brands, in which
the brands are marketed to appeal to a varied spectrum of consumers. The
branding is further reinforced by the distribution channel associated with
each brand. Distribution channels include department stores, company-operated
freestanding retail stores, independent salons and spas, and e-commerce. Estee
Lauder devotes substantial efforts to new-product development and line
extensions, a key to generating consumer excitement and maintaining brand
relevance in the marketplace. Estee Lauder expects to increase its presence in
key international and domestic markets by focusing on major brands, including
Estee Lauder, Clinique, and M.A.C.
We believe Estee Lauder will continue to invest in increasing its sales
outside of the U.S. We expect growth in emerging regions, especially China
(where demand for skincare products is strong), to continue to outpace growth
in developed markets, such as the U.S. and Europe. About 63% of total fiscal
2012 sales come from outside the U.S., compared with 51% in fiscal 2005.
Conditions in the mature U.S. cosmetics industry have been difficult in the
past few years because of increasingly intense competition, retailer
consolidation and inventory destocking initiatives, and a weaker economy that
has contributed to lower store traffic, especially at department stores. The
company has weathered the storm and the North American low-growth department
store channel remains a key part of Estee Lauder's business.
Liquidity
We believe Estee Lauder has "strong" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to
substantially exceed uses for the next 24 months. We expect the company's
substantial cash balances, good cash flow generation, and access to capital
markets to be more than adequate to support its operating needs and manageable
debt maturities over the next couple years.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect coverage of uses of cash to exceed 1.5x for the next 24
months.
-- Cash sources include existing cash balances of about $1.3 billion, a
$750 million commercial paper program backed by a $1 billion revolving credit
facility due 2015, and expected internal cash flow generation. At June 30,
2012, the company had $200 million of commercial paper outstanding and nothing
outstanding under its revolving credit facility.
-- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital,
about $500 million in capital spending, about $200 million in dividends, and
$500 million in share repurchases.
-- We expect net sources of cash would remain positive, even with a 30%
drop in EBITDA.
-- We believe it is likely that Estee Lauder could absorb, without
refinancing, low-probability shocks, based on its positive cash flow and
current cash balances.
-- In our assessment, the company has well-established and solid
relationships with banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Estee Lauder to sustain its strong market
positions, to continue generating good cash flows, and that credit metrics
will remain in line with the indicative ratios for the "modest" financial risk
descriptor. We anticipate the company will maintain FFO to total debt of at
least 50% over the next one to two years.
We could lower the rating if the company's financial profile and credit
measures were to weaken over this outlook period, such that total debt to
EBITDA increases to about 2.5x. This could occur if the company were to
increase debt by funding a dividend or share repurchases, both of which we
view as unlikely. Based on the company's current level of EBITDA and debt, the
company would need to add about $2.2 billion of debt for leverage to rise to
2.5x.
An upgrade over the next one to two years is also unlikely given the
competitive nature of the cosmetics industry and the company's need to invest
in growth overseas, and a degree of uncertainty regarding financial policies
that could be prompted by a change in the Lauder family's ownership stake.
