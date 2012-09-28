LONDON, Sept 28 British security firm G4S
on Friday said both its chief operating officer and
global events director would resign after an internal review
into its Olympic staffing contract failure.
However, Chief Executive Nick Buckles kept his job despite
the high profile debacle which has threatened to jeopardise
future core work with Britain's government.
"Whilst the CEO has ultimate responsibility for the
company's performance, the review did not identify significant
shortcomings in his performance or serious failings attributable
to him in connection with the Olympic contract," G4S said in a
statement on Friday.