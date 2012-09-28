(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have assigned our 'BB+/Stable' rating to the new A$1.06 billion
partially amortizing debt that matures June 30, 2017 issued by the Loyvic Pty
Ltd. project, owner of the Loy Yang B brown coal-fired plant.
-- We have also affirmed the 'BB+' rating on IPM Australia Ltd. and
removed it from CreditWatch positive, where it was placed on June 27, 2012.
The outlook is stable.
-- The ratings on the Loyvic debt and IPM Australia incorporate a
three-notch uplift to the project's stand-alone credit profile of 'b+', due to
credit support from the project's ultimate owners Mitsui & Co. and GDF SUEZ.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+'
rating to Loyvic Pty Ltd.'s (Loyvic) A$1.06 billion senior secured debt. We
also affirmed the issuer credit rating of 'BB+' on IPM Australia Ltd. the
trading arm of Loyvic, in line with the rating on Loyvic. At the same time,
the rating on IPM has been removed from CreditWatch with positive
implications, where it was placed on June 27, 2012. The outlook on the ratings
is stable.
Rationale
The 'BB+' ratings reflect our view of likely owner support for the project,
which enables a three-notch uplift to the project's credit profile of 'b+'.
The project's lower credit profile reflects our view that the project's
financing structure is very demanding on debt repayment until 2017, making it
vulnerable to continued weak wholesale power prices. In addition, the project
faces an exposure to a carbon price, and has a limited ability to withstand
moderate operating disruption.
Loyvic and IPM Australia are respectively the financing and trading arms of
the Loy Yang B joint venture (LYB) that owns and operates the 1,000 megawatt
brown coal-fired power plant in the Australian State of Victoria. LYB's owners
ultimately comprise Mitsui & Co. (A+/Stable/A-1; 30% share) and GDF SUEZ S.A.
(GDFS; A/Stable/A-1; 70% share).
We believe the owners are likely to support the project if required because we
consider LYB to be an important part of the group's Australian energy
portfolio. We note that GDFS has a track record of supporting its Australian
assets, including repaying A$652 million of loans by the Hazelwood power
station in Victoria. We consider LYB to be a superior asset, compared to the
Hazelwood station, because of the former's greater economic value to its
owners given its relatively young age, sound operating performance, relatively
favorable cost-competitive position in the dispatch merit order, and lower
carbon intensity. This view is notwithstanding the market dynamic of moving
toward lower carbon-intensity generation.
Our base case forecasts that wholesale power prices will continue at
historical trends, after adjustments for the carbon price. Under this
assumption, we believe the project is vulnerable, particularly from 2015
onward. This is because the debt facility has been structured to achieve
significant debt amortization by maturity in 2017. While the plant has been
well run, experiencing minimal forced outage for more than a decade, the debt
service obligations nevertheless result in limited headroom for the project to
withstand any major disruption. Debt refinancing risk remains pertinent for
the project, especially if there were no parental support.
Liquidity
We consider the project's liquidity to be "adequate". This assessment is based
on the presence of a number of reserve accounts including:
-- A six-month debt service reserve account (provided by letter of
credit);
-- A maintenance reserve account sized by looking forward 16 quarters;
-- A carbon reserve, which has been initially funded with the
government's carbon cash compensation of A$116.9 million; and
-- A tax reserve account.
In addition, the project is eligible for a significant amount of free permits
under the carbon compensation scheme, which we expect will aid management of
LYB's working-capital needs.
Outlook
The stable ratings outlook reflects our view of continued parental support for
the project, the favorable offtake contract with the state of Victoria (the
state hedge) for 77% until 2014 and 56% of the project's output until 2016,
its sound operating performance of the plant, and mine mouth operations.
Downward pressure may emerge if wholesale power prices fall, reducing cash
flow and increasing vulnerability of the plant, particularly once the state
hedge begins to run off in 2014 as the plant transitions to being wholly
merchant. In addition, the ratings could be lowered if we believe there is a
lessening in parental support, for example demonstrated by any delay in
remedying any prospective or actual breach of project covenants.
The ratings could be raised if power prices rise materially above present
market levels, improving the project's project cash flow and if this is used
to reduce debt. The back-ended nature of the debt structure means it is
unlikely the ratings will be raised in the near term.
