Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has published China-based Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd's (Bright Food) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.

Bright Food's ratings reflect its diversified business mix in a largely defensive food industry as well as moderate leverage, measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, of 3.0x. The leverage can be further reduced by monetising part of its substantial financial asset portfolio. Furthermore, its ratings are also supported by operational support from its parents, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and the Shanghai municipal government.

Bright Food generates the majority of its revenue and EBITDA from its food businesses (79% of revenue and 61% of EBITDA) which have enjoyed stable growth since 2005. Food segments, such as dairy products and sugar production, have helped the company establish nationwide presence and its position as one of the top three manufacturers in the respective industries.

Four of Bright Food's nine core business segments - agriculture, diary, sugar, and taxis/logistics - which have a direct impact on the citizen's livelihood - benefit from favourable government policies and grants. The company's total accumulated grants since 2008 have added CNY1.4bn to CNY17.2bn total accumulated EBITDA. Fitch considers such government support as directly beneficial for the company's business profile. Furthermore, Shanghai Municipal SASAC has also provided assistance to Bright Food in expediting regulatory approvals.

Bright Food's ratings are constrained by its acquisitive strategy resulting in rising leverage to 3.0x in 2011 from 2.4x in 2010 and under 2.0x level before 2010. This follows the rapid growth of its sugar and agriculture segments since 2009 and the acquisition of Manassen Food in 2011. Leverage is likely to remain at around current levels due to the company's planned acquisition of a 60% stake in Weetabix; its largest overseas acquisition to date. This higher leverage level can, however, be reduced if Bright Food monetises its substantial financial assets of CNY8.1bn relative to its CNY17.5bn net debt.

The ratings are also constrained by limited operational integration beyond Shanghai and a high level of minority interests. A less than dominant market presence outside Shanghai limits the benefits the company can derive from adding new products it has acquired through overseas investments. The high level of minority interest of Bright Food means that the company's actual scale is smaller than what the consolidated financial statement indicates.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to Positive rating action include:

- evidence of available explicit government support for Bright Food

- improved operational integration of most of its business segments

- leverage falling below 2.0x

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- further acquisition leading to leverage rising above 3.5x

- deviation away from government-supported industries

- reduced access to domestic banking facilities