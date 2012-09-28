Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has published China-based Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd's
(Bright Food) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook
and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.
Bright Food's ratings reflect its diversified business mix in a largely
defensive food industry as well as moderate leverage, measured as adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR, of 3.0x. The leverage can be further reduced by monetising part of
its substantial financial asset portfolio. Furthermore, its ratings are also
supported by operational support from its parents, Shanghai Municipal
State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and the
Shanghai municipal government.
Bright Food generates the majority of its revenue and EBITDA from its food
businesses (79% of revenue and 61% of EBITDA) which have enjoyed stable growth
since 2005. Food segments, such as dairy products and sugar production, have
helped the company establish nationwide presence and its position as one of the
top three manufacturers in the respective industries.
Four of Bright Food's nine core business segments - agriculture, diary, sugar,
and taxis/logistics - which have a direct impact on the citizen's livelihood -
benefit from favourable government policies and grants. The company's total
accumulated grants since 2008 have added CNY1.4bn to CNY17.2bn total accumulated
EBITDA. Fitch considers such government support as directly beneficial for the
company's business profile. Furthermore, Shanghai Municipal SASAC has also
provided assistance to Bright Food in expediting regulatory approvals.
Bright Food's ratings are constrained by its acquisitive strategy resulting in
rising leverage to 3.0x in 2011 from 2.4x in 2010 and under 2.0x level before
2010. This follows the rapid growth of its sugar and agriculture segments since
2009 and the acquisition of Manassen Food in 2011. Leverage is likely to remain
at around current levels due to the company's planned acquisition of a 60% stake
in Weetabix; its largest overseas acquisition to date. This higher leverage
level can, however, be reduced if Bright Food monetises its substantial
financial assets of CNY8.1bn relative to its CNY17.5bn net debt.
The ratings are also constrained by limited operational integration beyond
Shanghai and a high level of minority interests. A less than dominant market
presence outside Shanghai limits the benefits the company can derive from adding
new products it has acquired through overseas investments. The high level of
minority interest of Bright Food means that the company's actual scale is
smaller than what the consolidated financial statement indicates.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
Positive rating action include:
- evidence of available explicit government support for Bright Food
- improved operational integration of most of its business segments
- leverage falling below 2.0x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- further acquisition leading to leverage rising above 3.5x
- deviation away from government-supported industries
- reduced access to domestic banking facilities