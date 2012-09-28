BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Gardena, CA for $24.7 mln
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in gardena, ca for $24.7 million
Sept 28 AB Funding Pty Limited
* Moody's affirmed the following rating assigned to the Variable Funding Certificates (VFC) issued by AB Funding Pty Limited:
AUD 375 million Variable Funding Certificates, Affirmed at Aa2 (sf).
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.