The Windimurra project has improved operationally and financially in the past
few months. The modification work to the crushing, milling, and beneficiation
(CMB) circuit was successfully completed in July 2012 at a cost below the
original estimate of A$14 million. The rectified circuit should remove the
project's bottleneck in achieving full production capacity. Nevertheless, we
believe MVPL faces a challenge in reaching full annual production of 6,300
tons of contained vanadium. That's because of the size of this project
relative to Atlantic's asset base.
On the funding side, Atlantic has so far obtained about A$117 million from
share placements and convertible bonds in 2011-2012, which includes
participation from its largest shareholder (Droxford). These fundraising
efforts have boosted Atlantic's liquidity at a time when cash flows from
ferrovanadium sales are weaker-than-expected. A slower production ramp-up and
the capital needed to undertake modification work to the CMB plant had
strained Atlantic's cash holdings.
MVPL's "vulnerable" business risk profile reflects the company's narrow
business focus on the steel production value chain, and exposure to volatile
commodity prices. However, ferrovanadium (FeV) prices have been more stable
than other commodities in the past 12 months. FeV is generally sold on a
forward contract basis, and will contribute to the majority of the company's
revenue. The company has a five-year exclusive marketing agreement with
Element Commodities Ltd. (Element, not rated) and Wengfu (Group) Co. Ltd
(Wengfu, not rated). Element Commodities is contracted to market 100% of the
FeV output from Windimurra. The contract incorporates a price-protection
mechanism, through a collar price for 65% of the project's FeV production with
WengFu (Group) Co.
In our view, MVPL's "highly leveraged" financial profile reflects the
company's credit metrics, limited stated financial policies, and heavily
indebted capital structure. In addition, it had minimal revenue during ramp-up
stage. Key to improving its credit metrics is a successful ramp-up to full
production, which would substantially enhance its cost position. Should this
occur, we expect the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to gradually improve
to less than 4x between fiscals 2013 and 2017, provided vanadium prices remain
at about US$25-US$30 per kilogram. FeV price is currently around US$32/kg for
the North American market.
Liquidity
We consider MVPL's liquidity to be "less than adequate", as defined in our
criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile are as follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed
uses by at least 1.0x, with the completion of the modification works.
-- At June 30, 2012, Atlantic Ltd., 100% owner of MVPL, had a
consolidated A$24.1 million cash balance on hand, of which A$23.8 million was
cash reserved for the next interest payment and senior secured notes.
-- After the June quarter 2012, A$10 million in cash proceeds were
received associated with a share placement.
-- On Aug. 6, 2012, Atlantic Ltd. announced a new funding facility of up
to A$50 million, of which A$30 million has been received. The remaining A$20
million remains available to the company at Droxford's option. We believe
Droxford will remain supportive of the project, given its track record.
-- MVPL's liquidity position hinges on the ramp-up rate of the Windimurra
project, which in turn depends on the performance of the CMB circuit.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the residual risk of Windimurra
ramping up to full production on a timely basis.
The rating could be lowered if:
-- There are major delays in project ramp-up or cost overruns;
-- There are significant falls in vanadium prices;
-- There are operational issues with the processing facility; or
-- Atlantic pursues another large-scale project before MVPL achieves a
satisfactory operational track record at the Windimurra project.
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if MVPL achieves full
production.