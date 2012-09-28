(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed 4 classes from 2
Torrens series - Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust.
The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential
mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ('A-'/Stable/'F2').
The rating actions are as listed below:
Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust:
AUD74.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT4026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD23.2m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT4034) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust:
AUD95.7m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT5023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD20m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT5031) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement
available on the class A notes are able to support the Class A notes at their
current rating levels.
"Although 30+ and 90+ days arrears tend to be much higher than Fitch's Dinkum
indices, claims remain low," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team.
As of 31 August 2012, the 30+ day delinquencies of the collateral pools were
2.61% for Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and 4.45% for Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS
Trust. Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS experiences a higher level of delinquencies
compared to other Torrens deals due to the pool composition of 93.7% low-doc
loans.
As at 31 August 2012, repayment rates have been strong in the 20%-35% range.
Since closing, all senior notes have paid down steadily, and credit enhancement
levels for Class A notes have increased strongly. The increases in credit
enhancement levels mean that the ratings of the senior notes are independent of
the ratings of the lenders' mortgage insurance providers.