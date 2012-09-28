(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed 4 classes from 2 Torrens series - Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust.

The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ('A-'/Stable/'F2'). The rating actions are as listed below:

Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust:

AUD74.3m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT4026) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.2m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT4034) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust:

AUD95.7m Class A-2 (ISIN AU300PTT5023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD20m Class B (ISIN AU300PTT5031) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement available on the class A notes are able to support the Class A notes at their current rating levels.

"Although 30+ and 90+ days arrears tend to be much higher than Fitch's Dinkum indices, claims remain low," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

As of 31 August 2012, the 30+ day delinquencies of the collateral pools were 2.61% for Series 2004-1 TORRENS Trust and 4.45% for Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS Trust. Series 2004-2(W) TORRENS experiences a higher level of delinquencies compared to other Torrens deals due to the pool composition of 93.7% low-doc loans.

As at 31 August 2012, repayment rates have been strong in the 20%-35% range. Since closing, all senior notes have paid down steadily, and credit enhancement levels for Class A notes have increased strongly. The increases in credit enhancement levels mean that the ratings of the senior notes are independent of the ratings of the lenders' mortgage insurance providers.