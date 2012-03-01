March 01 - Climate change and water scarcity could have a significant effect on the economy,
industry, and electricity prices in the east of England over the coming decades, according to a
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The report, "Credit FAQ: How Water Shortages In Eastern England Could Increase
Costs For U.K.-Based Utilities," outlines the results of a study carried out
in conjunction with Trucost, an environmental data organization, and the
Global Sustainability Institute at Anglia Ruskin University. As the study
points out, the east of England is likely to face severe water shortages over
the next 20 years due to significant changes in rainfall patterns, a steadily
increasing population, and the growing impact of climate change. These are
likely to lead to increased energy prices and create additional operating and
financial challenges for utilities and energy-intensive businesses operating
in the region, which in turn means increased risks for investors.
Key findings of the study are that:
-- Water shortages may increase both the cost of power and electricity
tariffs. For example, EDF Energy PLC (A/Negative/A-1) could incur water
scarcity costs totaling an additional GBP1.7 million per year for Sizewell B,
the largest power station on the east coast in Suffolk, based on 2010 water
consumption. RWE Npower PLC (part of RWE AG ; A-/Negative/A-2), which owns the
second-largest power station in the region, Tilbury B in Essex, could face
added costs of more than GBP51 million annually, based on the power station's
estimated water usage in 2010. Water scarcity costs reflect the financial
impact that water extraction has on freshwater replenishment, ecosystem
maintenance, and the return of nutrients to the water cycle.
-- Based on data from Trucost, if all nine power plants operating in the
east were to internalize water scarcity costs and pass them through in higher
power prices, median industrial electricity prices could increase by about 6%
from 2011 levels.
-- Infrastructure investment alone may not be sufficient to resolve
predicted long-term water shortages. Without increased national and local
focus on the management of water demand, water and power companies operating
in the region are likely to face both continued water shortages and increasing
operating and capital costs. These costs could in our view harm the utilities'
credit quality over the longer term if not appropriately mitigated.