Sept 28 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) exposure to eurozone banks increased slightly
during the month of August, with eurozone bank holdings accounting for approximately 9.2% of
total MMF assets, according to Fitch Ratings.
This represents an increase of 8% on a dollar basis since end-July 2012,
although Fitch notes that overall MMF exposure to eurozone banks remains 74%
below the end-May 2011 level. For comparison, exposure to Japanese banks - which
has steadily and consistently increased since May 2011 - are almost
one-and-a-half times that of total eurozone bank holdings.
The proportion of MMF exposure to European banks in the form of repurchase
agreements (repos) continues to rise, with repos comprising 37% of MMF
allocations to European banks and 39% of allocations to eurozone banks as of
end-August. Each of these ratios represents a new high during Fitch's period of
study dating back to end-2006.
As a further sign of ongoing MMF caution, holdings of short-term U.S. Treasuries
increased by 5% while holdings of agencies decreased by 12%. Together, MMF
holdings of these securities continue to exceed 20% of assets despite persistent
low yields.
The 15 largest exposures to individual banks, collectively, comprise
approximately 43% of total MMF assets. Only one Eurozone institution remains in
the top-15 while Australian, Canadian and Japanese banks represent nine of the
top-15.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Repos Reflect
Caution' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'