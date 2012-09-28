(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Toyota Motor Corp. ---------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles
and Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 892331
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Mar-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
08-May-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
06-Feb-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its
strong market position, with extensive geographic and product diversity;
minimal financial risk profile; technological leadership; and close
relationships with highly competitive and financially strong Toyota group
suppliers. Partially offsetting these strengths are weak profitability--due to
record highs for the yen--and intense competition in the global auto industry.
Toyota Motor faced another challenging year in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012) affected by supply disruptions and production cuts following the Great
East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. However, the company posted worldwide
sales of 7.35 million units, driven by a strong rebound in the second half of
the year as production and inventory levels recovered. Inventory levels
returned to normal by the end of March 2012, and the recovery in sales has
accelerated in fiscal 2012. Revenues of nonfinancial services during the first
quarter of fiscal 2012 rebounded sharply by 65% from same period a year
earlier, supported by strong unit sales growth across regions. In our opinion,
Toyota Motor's competitive position remains strong, and we expect the company
to regain some of its lost market share in the U.S. and other key markets.
We expect Toyota Motor's profitability to improve from weak levels in fiscal
2011 because operations have been stabilizing. Further, the company's proven
ability to consistently reduce costs should help it improve profitability. In
recent years, Toyota Motor has consistently cut about JPY300 billion in costs
annually. Moreover, it is taking extra measures to reduce exposure to the
strong yen, such as increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and
increasing its imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan. In our
base case scenario, we expect Toyota Motor's nonfinancial services operations
to achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10%
by fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, we see overproduction in Japan, with many
vehicles destined for overseas markets, as a weakness that could prevent
Toyota Motor from making the continuous improvements in profitability that we
expect, in the event that the yen becomes even stronger.
We view Toyota Motor's financial risk profile to be minimal because of the
company's very strong capital structure and exceptional liquidity. We expect
the company's nonfinancial services operations to generate significant
positive free operating cash flow in fiscal 2012 with stabilizing operations
leading to strong cash flow generation and moderate capital expenditure.
Despite difficult business conditions and the strong yen, we expect credit
metrics to remain very strong over the next two years, with a ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to debt of significantly over 100% and a ratio of debt
to EBITDA of under 1.0x on a fully adjusted basis. Toyota Motor has
accumulated historically high levels of surplus cash over the past two years
and its nonfinancial services operations are virtually debt free with a net
cash position. We believe Toyota Motor's very strong capital structure and
exceptional liquidity should help it maintain its minimal financial risk
profile in the future.
Liquidity
Exceptional liquidity underpins the 'AA-' long-term rating on Toyota Motor. We
believe that the company's sources of liquidity will easily exceed 2x uses
over the next two years. As of June 30, 2012, on a consolidated basis, Toyota
Motor's cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY1.8 trillion. Moreover, Toyota
Motor holds large investments in highly rated government securities, such as
Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, and it classifies these as
both current assets and investments. We view these as high-quality financial
assets that further support Toyota Motor's exceptional liquidity. Toyota
Motor's total cash and securities significantly exceeded the JPY2.3 trillion in
long-term debt that was due to mature within a year on a consolidated basis.
We believe Toyota Motor maintains a massive net cash position in its
nonfinancial services operations. In addition, the company had JPY7.6 trillion
in long-term unused lines of credit as of March 31, 2012, and it maintains
strong relationships with major Japanese banking groups. Toyota Motor's
captive finance operations' short-term assets adequately match its short-term
debts.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that Toyota Motor's
overproduction in Japan has the potential to delay a recovery in its earnings.
Although we expect Toyota Motor to gradually become less vulnerable to a
strong yen by increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and
increasing imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan, large
production capacity in Japan may slow the pace of recovery if the yen rises
further.
We may lower the ratings if we conclude that Toyota Motor's nonfinancial
services operations are unlikely to continue to demonstrate improvement and
achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% on a
sustainable basis.
At the same time, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we believe the
company is likely to significantly accelerate the recovery in its
profitability through effective measures to increase its resilience to the
strong yen or rapidly expand sales in major vehicle markets. However, the
challenges the company faces, including intense competition and the strong
yen, lead us to view an upward outlook revision as less likely in the next 12
months.