MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Ratings -- China Fishery Group Ltd. ------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Hunting,
trapping, game
propagation
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--
21-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.